All the TVs that won a 2026 What Hi-Fi? Award, plus their best prices and biggest discounts

Every year, when it comes to the What Hi-Fi? Awards, the TV category is always hotly contested, and 2026 has been no different. Our list of winners is packed with new entries, from LG, Samsung and TCL, all of which have managed to knock old favourites off their perch.

It was a great year for LG, with the C6 winning four Awards over several different sizes. Samsung swooped in and took the best premium TV Award, while TCL took home the best budget TV gong.

If you'd like to see them in all their glory, we have all the Award-winning TVs below, as well as their best prices at the time of writing...

If you're short on space, it's LG's mid-range 42in OLED that is our top pick this year. The small-screen wonder delivers contrast and detail in abundance, proving you don't need a huge TV to have a big cinematic impact. LG's usual stellar gaming specs are on offer too, all of which make up for the middling sound. For the best LG C6 42-inch price of £899 at Amazon, claim 10 per cent cashback from LG – full T&Cs here.

For the mid-size 48-50inch category, it's the LG C6 once again. The LG C6 48-inch is arguably the most interesting of LG's new OLEDs, with a surprisingly bright, colourful picture that pushes vibrancy to impressive levels.

Rumours suggest this size sports an RGB Tandem OLED panel, though LG refuses to confirm – either way, though, it's a fully featured TV that's talented in the picture and sound departments. Use the code RSTV50 to bring the price down to £1049, and once again you can claim 10 per cent cashback from LG for a total of £944 at Richer Sounds.

For our budget 55-77inch TV Award, it's a TCL model. For £749 at Amazon, the TCL P8L is an incredible value TV that punches well above its weight in terms of picture quality and specs, and sounds pretty good too. Those with super-bright rooms may struggle with the reflective coating, but otherwise the P8L offers a balanced and authentic picture as well as strong gaming specs.

With our mid-range 55-77inch TV Award, the LG C6 makes it a trifecta. The LG C6 65-inch delivers a bright, rich and refined picture that sets a new benchmark for step-down OLEDs. Sound is very good for this level, while the typically awesome gaming specs return. Save £100 with the voucher code GDTV100, and once again you can claim 10 per cent cashback from LG for an overall total of £1619 at Sevenoaks.

Given how much we've mentioned the LG C6's gaming specs, it may not surprise you to hear that the set has won the best gaming TV Award also. All three sizes sport four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets capable of handling signals up to 4K/165Hz with VRR and ALLM, which, along with its stellar picture, makes it the top choice for hardcore gamers and prospective GTA 6 owners.

The flagship OLED to beat, it's the Samsung S99H, which has surprisingly unseated the Sony Bravia 8 II for our premium 55-77inch TV Award. The punchy, wonderfully three-dimensional picture is hard to beat, while the feature set blows most other TVs out of the water.

Add in a greatly improved sound system compared with last year’s model, and you've got Samsung's best TV to date, and the best premium model of 2026. For the £1749 at Richer Sounds price, use the code RSTV100 and then claim £150 cashback from Samsung to get this price – full T&Cs here.

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The What Hi-Fi? Awards 2026 winners have been revealed!

Our pick of the best TVs for every budget, including flagship OLEDs and budget Mini LED sets