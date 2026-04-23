Here at What Hi-Fi?, we test an awful lot of TV audio hardware. And while there are a few exceptions and built-in speakers are gradually getting better, we usually land at the same conclusion: invest in a soundbar or speaker system to give your movies the sound they deserve.

However, after spending hundreds, if not thousands, on a new TV, shelling out again just to complete your setup can be a bitter pill to swallow. Luckily, we've found a cheap, practical solution: the Hisense HS214 for £69 at Amazon.

For less than the price of a family takeaway, we found the Hisense soundbar blesses TVs with more forthright dialogue and an extended tonal reach than most TV speakers would hope to achieve. It's rather compact too, meaning it can nestle snugly under your TV no matter how much space you have.

Save 13% Hisense HS214: was £79 now £69 at Amazon For a quick, easy, and cheap improvement to your TV speakers, there's not much better value than the inexpensive yet effective Hisense HS214 soundbar. We found the compact soundbar to offer improved vocal projection and a wider tonal range than most built-in speakers could achieve. Deal also at Argos

As an AV fan, there's not much worse than splashing out on a fancy new TV only for the snazzy picture quality to be matched with a tinny, fizzy audio that even flagships aren't immune to.

This is where the Hisense HS214 comes in. Despite the low price, we were pleasantly surprised to find a 3-inch down-firing woofer on the underside, adding a welcome touch of bass as well as improved dialogue clarity and a broadened soundstage.

Even when testing with the Award-winning Panasonic 48OLED806, we found a viewing of The Beatles: Get Back to be far more engaging with the Hisense HS214.

"The HS214 anchors the vocal, meaning you can sit back and enjoy the unfolding drama without focusing on the subtitles," our Hisense HS214 review reads. "The enhanced depth that the bass unit brings to the table isn’t superfluous either; there’s a solid sound to the lows and kick that gives the sound a touch more musicality than you would otherwise experience."

The HS214 is also a surprisingly competent music player, an area where even expensive soundbars struggle. A listen to Follow Me Around by Radiohead brings a solid presence, without the tinniness we often experience with small speakers.

At 9.2 x 5.8 x 65 cm we found its small footprint suited well to smaller rooms and screens, and the decent build quality means it will sit happily beneath both a new high-spec TV or an older model. There are rigging points at the rear and fixings included for wall mounting, making the HS214 a capable all-rounder for any setup.

The Hisense HS214 is the cheapest soundbar we recommend, and an easy go-to for a quick, convenient and low-cost improvement to your TV speakers. If you're willing to shell out a bit more for a wider cinematic scale, check out some of the alternatives we've tested below.