Samsung's flagship soundbar launches with an incredible discount

Even though it has only just launched, we've already spotted a decent deal on Samsung's flagship HW-Q990F soundbar at Richer Sounds.

Currently available from the retailer for £1299 – a substantial £400 saving from its £1699 RRP – this could be your chance to grab one of the (potentially) best soundbars of the year, at a brag-worthy price.

We say potentially, because at the time of writing, we’ve only had a hands-on review with the HW-Q990F, rather than putting it through the full gauntlet in our testing rooms.

That said, we like what we’ve seen so far. This, plus our experience with the superb HW-Q990D – which earned five stars in our review along with a What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award – means we are happy to flag the saving even if we can't fully recommend it yet.

Samsung Q990D: was £1,699 now £899 at Amazon The Samsung Q990F impressed in our hands-on review, and is shaping up to be one of the best soundbars of the year. If that's enough for you to pull the trigger, then this deal from Richer Sounds will be hard to pass up.

Our hands-on experience with the new 2025 model suggests Samsung has built meaningfully on its predecessor's strengths.

The most significant change comes in the form of a completely redesigned subwoofer – Samsung has swapped the previous generation's knee-height unit for a more compact cube, featuring dual 8-inch opposing drivers.

This new subwoofer design isn't just about saving space, though that's certainly a welcome benefit for many living rooms.

Samsung claims the opposing driver configuration will offset vibration for cleaner, more precise bass delivery, while still producing 300W of power and reaching frequencies as low as 32Hz.

During our brief listening session, the smaller unit proved surprisingly punchy and controlled, addressing some of the tonal variations we occasionally noticed with the Q990D's bass performance.

The surround speakers maintain their compact profile, but the new subwoofer's smooth, rounded cube aesthetic creates an interesting visual contrast with the sharper lines of the other components.

As for the core 11.1.4 system architecture, it remains largely unchanged, which makes sense given how effective the previous model proved to be.

The main soundbar continues to house an impressive array of drivers designed to create that enveloping surround sound experience, while the compact wireless surround speakers maintain their neat, cable-free operation that made setup so straightforward on the Q990D.

Our early impressions from the hands-on session were encouraging. The system maintained the dynamic, musical character that made its predecessor so engaging, with what appeared to be enhanced detail and refinement across the frequency range.

The harmonious integration between the main soundbar and surround units – one of the Q990D's strongest assets – seemed to carry over seamlessly.

Even at its discounted price of £1299, the HW-Q990F still sits in premium territory.

But given the performance benchmark set by its Award-winning predecessor and the promising early signs we've experienced, this could represent exceptional value for a complete Dolby Atmos system that includes everything needed for immersive home cinema audio.

If that’s enough to convince you, then feel free to head on over to Richer Sounds, add it to your basket, and the reduction will be automatically applied at checkout. And if you’d rather wait till our full review, that’s fine too. Stay tuned.

