One of the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbars has just dropped to a jaw-dropping price

If you are on the hunt for a Dolby Atmos soundbar but your budget doesn't stretch to premium models such as the KEF XIO, then we may have spotted the ideal model for you.

The JBL Bar 300MK2 is going for an impressively low £299 at Richer Sounds, lopping £51 off its launch price.

To get this saving, you need to be a Richer Sounds VIP Club Member. But don't worry, this is free and easy to sign up for. Even at its full price of £350, the five-star model delivered excellent value for money, with a bassy yet detailed sound that rivals class leaders.

Soundbars are an excellent alternative for those looking to upgrade their TV's middling audio quality, without taking up tons of space or costing as much as a multi-speaker system. And, for those looking for an even more immersive experience, investing in a Dolby Atmos soundbar is the way to go, as it can create a precise yet expansive soundstage that is a huge improvement on your TV's sound.

Few models prove this point quite as well as the JBL Bar 300MK2, with its wide soundstage and clear dialogue that will outperform the vast majority of TVs when it comes to audio.

When watching Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning during testing, the thrum of the helicopter rotor blades stretches into the room to a point just above the listening position. It doesn't go beyond where we are sitting, but we add that it "does an excellent job of filling the room between us and the screen."

The soundbar still manages to keep voices clear and precise, as each frequency slots into place and does not overwhelm the overall sound.

It's worth noting that while the JBL model still scores an impressive five stars, it does not quite beat the class-leading Sonos Beam Gen 2. But the Sonos model is sporting a more expensive price tag, with the best price being £388 from Amazon at the moment.

So, if you are looking for a top-notch Atmos soundbar and are on a budget, the JBL Bar 300MK2 is an excellent pick, especially with this £50 discount at Richer Sounds.

