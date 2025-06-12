Cambridge-based Majority has launched its Naga 40 soundbar in the UK, with a price tag that places it firmly in impulse buy territory.

Demanding just £60, the compact 2.0-channel soundbar will be available on Amazon from 23rd June, positioning itself as an ultra-affordable alternative to existing entry-level models.

For context, it costs roughly half the price of the Sony HT-SF150, one of the best budget soundbars you can currently buy, which typically retails for around £119.

Majority's pricier Sierra Plus soundbar earned a respectable four stars in our testing, but we won't know whether this new model is a serious bargain until we've had it in our test rooms.

(Image credit: Majority)

Measuring just 38.6cm wide and weighing 1.4kg, the Naga 40 is a compact affair and combines twin 2.25-inch full-range drivers with a built-in 2.5-inch subwoofer.

Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.0, along with a decent selection of inputs, including HDMI ARC, optical, USB for MP3 playback, and an auxiliary connection.

Three preset EQ modes – Music, Movie and Dialogue – are accessible via the included remote, with on-device controls limited to power, volume and input selection.

Majority co-founder Eddie Latham describes it as addressing demand for "compact devices that don't compromise on performance or connectivity" while maintaining competitive pricing.

Whether or not you get this promised bang-for-buck performance in the real world remains to be seen, but if it fares well in our test rooms, you'll be the first to know!

