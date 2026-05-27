Don't want to miss the World Cup action when you go to another room? This innovative soundbar system could be the answer

Picture the scene: you're watching the England game, and you pop to the kitchen just for a minute – and completely miss a goal.

No one wants this tragic situation, but let us suggest a solution: the JBL Bar 1000MK2.

This unique Dolby Atmos soundbar features two detachable surrounds, which can be taken into another room to use as a wireless speaker.

So you'll be able to check the oven or get another drink without missing any of the action!

And it's currently at a new lowest price. The JBL Bar 1000MK2 soundbar system is now available for £749 at Peter Tyson, a solid 25 per cent saving.

The big selling point of the JBL Bar 1000MK2 is, of course, the wireless speakers, which can be taken to another room while the sound from your TV continues to play. The accompanying app lets you choose whether you'd like a stereo or mono downmix for these speakers while you're on the move.

However, the speakers can be used as regular surrounds, of course, or attached magnetically to the main soundbar to avoid clutter.

And let's not forget the 1000MK2's performance as a soundbar. We found the Dolby Atmos system delivers an exciting and reasonably detailed sound whatever the set-up, but it was most effective when using the two wireless speakers as surrounds.

"Switching to Blade Runner 2049, we also get a sense of the JBL’s ability to create a wide soundfield," our JBL Bar 1000MK2 review reads. "We watch as raindrops fall around Officer K and his digital companion Joi, and feel the downpour just behind the listening position.

"This track also shows off the soundbar’s sense of movement, as drones whizz past the viewer with an energy that will have you double-checking you are not sat next to a Replicant."

The Bar 1000MK2 has four HDMI sockets, made up of three inputs and an eARC output. There is no 4K/120Hz support for the gamers out there, but the HDMI passthrough supports signals up to 4K/60Hz as well as Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

If you're serious about sound, you might want to consider the Award-winning Sonos Arc Ultra, which delivers a more immersive overall audio experience and is currently on sale for £799. However, it does lack the Bar 1000MK2's wireless speaker party trick.

If you can't bear to miss a single minute of this year's World Cup, the JBL Bar 1000MK2 is the soundbar system for you. It delivers an exciting sound sure to make you feel like you're pitchside yourself, and the clever, versatile design means the action continues into other rooms. Now 25 per cent off at Peter Tyson.

MORE:

Here is our review of the JBL Bar 1000MK2

Check out our thoughts on the step-down JBL Bar 300MK2

And these are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars right now