One of the best 65-inch cheap TVs just got even cheaper

Finding a good cheap TV is hard. We know because we're constantly reviewing them.

But if you're on the hunt now, we have some good news: the 65-inch 4K TV we currently recommend to buyers on a budget has just had its price slashed.

For just £360 at Amazon, you can grab the TCL P755K. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV and over £100 off its regular RRP.

TCL 65P755K was £468 now £360 at Amazon (save £108)

The four-star TCL 65P755K is a seriously surprising set given how much it offers for the price. For buyers on a budget, this one's for you. Excellent HDR support, gaming features that'll impress and an Android TV smart system delivering all the big apps. Now, for well under £400.

If you're in the market for a 65-inch TV on a budget, the TCL 65P755K is a solid, albeit not quite perfect option.

It's packed with features including a 4K-resolution panel using VA rather than IPS panel and direct LED lighting.

It might not use Quantum Dots, but it still certainly achieves great picture quality, that TCL reckons can cover as much as 95% of the DCI P3 colour spectrum.

Then, there's the support for all four of the main HDR formats: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. As well as three HDMI inputs for 4K HDR 60Hz gaming (or 1440p 120Hz gaming using the Dual Line Gate technology), including a dedicated Game Bar menu screen, plus support for VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision.

Of course, there's the caveat that the sound won't match up to that of a more premium purchase, but it handles itself well regardless. And the rest of the features, especially the picture quality are surprisingly rich for such a budget price tag.

In fact, in our full review, we said: "To say that the price is the star attraction of the 65P755K would be the understatement of all understatements.

"Even if this TCL TV had the most basic specifications imaginable, its £468 UK price would still look crazily cheap for a 65-inch TV. But the 65P755K doesn’t have the most basic specifications imaginable."

And that £468 has just plummeted to £360 on Amazon. So, if you were on the fence about this purchase, you might want to hop off now.

