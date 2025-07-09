If you are a home cinema fanatic, it won’t come as a big surprise that 4K Blu-ray is the best way to watch a movie.

It provides superior pictures to standard Blu-rays and streaming services, and also offers support for the most immersive audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

But this luxurious quality is often the most expensive way to own films and TV shows.

I'm a big believer in the importance of physical media – I pore over the huge collection of DVDs and 4K Blu-rays proudly displayed in the What Hi-Fi? TV and AV testing room. So, this Amazon Prime Day, I have been keeping a beady eye on some highly sought-after savings.

With Prime Day resulting in some impressive drops at various retailers, I have spotted that HMV is offering three 4K Blu-rays for £50 – and there are over 800 to choose from!

That will save you as much as £10, as most of them come in at £20 a pop.

All three of the discs I have selected are regulars in the What Hi-Fi? test room, and have stood out for their excellent soundtracks and stunning cinematography.

Conclave

Edward Berger's Conclave is a simply stunning piece of cinema, filled with opulent reds and deep blacks.

The film follows Cardinal Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes), who is given the task of finding the next leader of the Roman Catholic Church after the Pope dies. Powerful religious leaders flock to the Vatican, and Lawrence discovers a trail of secrets that could change everything.

Punctuated by a moody yet atmospheric score, the film depicts the rising political tension inside the Vatican and the complicated decisions that must be made by our protagonist.

I won't go into spoiler territory here, but I have already ranted about why Conclave makes a great test disc to put your home cinema setup through its paces.

Finding that this film is indeed included in HMV's discount bundle was quite the treat.

This slow-burning political drama is packed with visual beauty, from the rich reds of clothing to the towering heights of the Vatican's interior. Don't forget its stunning score, which earned it a Best Original Score nomination at this year's Oscars. With HMV's bundle deal, you can save £10 overall.

Alien: Romulus

If you fancy something more supernatural to add to your Blu-ray roster, Alien: Romulus is a great way to go.

During a scavenger expedition of a deserted space station, a group of young space colonisers come face to face with a terrifying alien lifeform.

Even from the first sequence, the film establishes its tense tone. A spacecraft floats through an eerily silent, pitch black sky with no one to be seen. Only the twinkle of bright stars manages to break through the darkness. This scene has become a regular in our test rooms for this part alone, as it really challenges any screen's ability to capture the blackness as well as the all-important bright aspects.

This kind of terrifying sci-fi is best enjoyed in the best 4K glory, and this deal is a perfect opportunity to get it.

Despite the first film in the franchise being released over 45 years ago, Alien: Romulus still captures the same tension and fear as its predecessors. It's also a brilliant way to put your home cinema system to the test in glowing 4K.

Dune: Part Two

Last but very much not least, Dune: Part Two is available in HMV's 4K Blu-ray bundle deal.

Regular readers of What Hi-Fi? will most likely have spotted that we use Dune: Part Two more often than we would like to admit to test the home cinema tech that comes through our test rooms. And for good reason.

The film follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

One scene I personally find myself coming back to is the moment when protagonist Paul learns to ride a sandworm – and a large grand-daddy one at that. The epic combination of fast-paced action and a dramatic score is well worth a rewatch and best enjoyed in all its 4K beauty.

Denis Villeneuve's second instalment of the Dune franchise is a cinematic, if very sandy, masterpiece. The soaring vocals of the score and the excellent visual effects make for truly gripping viewing.

