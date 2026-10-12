A new Google TV Streamer is rumoured to be in the works, but can it compete with the next Apple TV 4K?

It's a busy time of year for streaming launches – not only is a new Apple TV 4K rumoured to launch tomorrow, a new Google TV Streamer is also rumoured to be in the works (via 9to5Google).

However, while the new Apple TV is rumoured to launch tomorrow, the new Google TV Streamer is only said to be in development. So it might not launch for a while yet.

It's said to have a similar design to the two-year-old model, but be slightly slimmer to take up a little less room on a TV cabinet.

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It's also said to feature microphones on the device itself – complete with cutouts – to listen out for "Hey Google" voice commands.

Presence sensing is also rumoured. This feature will detect when someone approaches and adjust the Google Photos screensaver to show the time and weather. (This has previously been seen on select TVs running the Google TV operating system.)

A faster processor and more storage are also rumoured. The current Google TV Streamer has 32GB storage.

The new remote is said to be largely the same as the existing one, but with two new shortcut buttons to join those for YouTube and Netflix. There's no word on which services they will shortcut to.

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The existing Google TV Streamer scored four stars in our review. We love its natural, balanced picture and levels of detail, but its visuals lack dynamism, and sonically, it's second best to Apple's streamer.

At present, there's no word on when the new Google TV Streamer will launch. But with Apple's highly anticipated next Apple TV expected to be announced tomorrow, Google will have a fight on its hands.

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Read our Google TV Streamer review

Google TV Streamer vs Apple TV 4K: how do they compare?

Read our Apple TV 4K (2022) review