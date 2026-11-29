Watch South Africa vs France live streams

Two weeks after treating us to an all-time classic, back-to-back world champions South Africa and back-to-back Six Nations winners France meet again, this time with the Nations League title on the line. The final features three of the four nominees for the World Rugby player of the year award – Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche – and stands to be a genuinely monumental occasion for Les Bleus, who have never won a global competition before.

Read on as we explain how to watch South Africa vs France for free from anywhere.

How can I watch South Africa vs France for free?

South Africa vs France is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

RugbyPass TV is showing free South Africa vs France coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Free-to-air TF1+ is also showing the game in France.

Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship final using NordVPN (78% off).

Watch South Africa vs France live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular South Africa vs France live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch South Africa vs France in the US

RugbyPass TV is showing South Africa vs France in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.

Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship final.

Watch South Africa vs France live streams in the UK

ITV1 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing South Africa vs France in the UK.

All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

Away from Blighty? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.

Watch South Africa vs France live streams in Australia

In Australia, you need a Stan Sport subscription to watch South Africa vs France.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.

Visiting Australia from the UK, US or Ireland? Use NordVPN to access a free South Africa vs France stream.

Watch South Africa vs France in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting South Africa vs France in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.

Outside New Zealand today? Use NordVPN to watch the Nations Championship final as if you were back home.

Watch Springboks vs France in South Africa

The Springboks vs France game will go out on Supersport in South Africa.

The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package, which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.

Visiting South Africa from the UK? Unlock your free ITVX stream using NordVPN.

South Africa vs France: Need to Know

What time does South Africa vs France kick-off? The Nations Championship final kicks off on Sunday, 29 November at 4.40pm GMT / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Mon) / 5.40am NZDT (Mon).

What is the South Africa vs France head-to-head? South Africa and France have faced off on 48 previous occasions. The Springboks won 29 of those encounters, and Les Bleus 13. Six ended all-square. However, Fabien Galthie's men won their pool stage meeting 21-19 a fortnight ago.