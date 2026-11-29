How to watch South Africa vs France: live stream Nations Championship 2026 final for free from anywhere
The inaugural Nations Championship final could be a watershed moment for France
Watch South Africa vs France live streams
Two weeks after treating us to an all-time classic, back-to-back world champions South Africa and back-to-back Six Nations winners France meet again, this time with the Nations League title on the line. The final features three of the four nominees for the World Rugby player of the year award – Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche – and stands to be a genuinely monumental occasion for Les Bleus, who have never won a global competition before.
Read on as we explain how to watch South Africa vs France for free from anywhere.
|
South Africa vs France
|
4.40pm GMT / 11.40am ET – Sun, 29th Nov
|
Free streams
|
ITVX (UK) / RugbyPass TV (US) / Virgin Media Play (IRE) / TF1+ (France)
|
WATCH ANYWHERE
How can I watch South Africa vs France for free?
South Africa vs France is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.
RugbyPass TV is showing free South Africa vs France coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).
Free-to-air TF1+ is also showing the game in France.
Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship final using NordVPN (78% off).
Watch South Africa vs France live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular South Africa vs France live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.
We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
🏉 NordVPN – Get ready for South Africa vs France!
Don't let geo-restrictions spoil the rugby. Watch your usual coverage from abroad with NordVPN and don't miss a moment of the Nations Championship.
🔥 BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: 78% OFF + 3 MONTHS FREE!
Lightning-fast streaming, advanced online security and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to watch South Africa vs France in the US
RugbyPass TV is showing South Africa vs France in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.
Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship final.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
- View the latest TV deals on Amazon
Watch South Africa vs France live streams in the UK
ITV1 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing South Africa vs France in the UK.
All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.
Away from Blighty? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.
Watch South Africa vs France live streams in Australia
In Australia, you need a Stan Sport subscription to watch South Africa vs France.
Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.
Visiting Australia from the UK, US or Ireland? Use NordVPN to access a free South Africa vs France stream.
Watch South Africa vs France in New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting South Africa vs France in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.
If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.
Outside New Zealand today? Use NordVPN to watch the Nations Championship final as if you were back home.
Watch Springboks vs France in South Africa
The Springboks vs France game will go out on Supersport in South Africa.
The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package, which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.
Visiting South Africa from the UK? Unlock your free ITVX stream using NordVPN.
South Africa vs France: Need to Know
What time does South Africa vs France kick-off?
The Nations Championship final kicks off on Sunday, 29 November at 4.40pm GMT / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT / 6.40pm SAST / 3.40am AEDT (Mon) / 5.40am NZDT (Mon).
What is the South Africa vs France head-to-head?
South Africa and France have faced off on 48 previous occasions. The Springboks won 29 of those encounters, and Les Bleus 13. Six ended all-square.
However, Fabien Galthie's men won their pool stage meeting 21-19 a fortnight ago.
- Where to stream the Premier League in 2026/27
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals
- Where to watch F1 2026 for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.