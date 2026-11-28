Watch England vs New Zealand live streams

The Nations Championship third-place playoff gives New Zealand an immediate shot at revenge, after England subjected the All Blacks to their heaviest ever defeat by a northern hemisphere opponent last weekend. England, however, have home advantage at Twickenham, and are in a golden run of form under Steve Borthwick.

Read on as we explain how to watch England vs New Zealand for free from anywhere.

How can I watch England vs New Zealand for free?

England vs New Zealand is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

RugbyPass TV is showing free coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship third-place playoff using NordVPN (78% off for Black Friday).

Watch England vs New Zealand from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular England vs New Zealand live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch England vs New Zealand in the US

RugbyPass TV is showing England vs New Zealand in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.

Not in the US today? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship third-place playoff.

Watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the UK

ITV1 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing England vs New Zealand in the UK.

All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

Away from Blighty? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.

Watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

In Australia, you need a Stan Sport subscription to watch England vs New Zealand.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.

Visiting Australia from the UK, US or Ireland? Use NordVPN to access a free stream.

Watch England vs All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting England vs All Blacks in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.

Outside New Zealand today? Use NordVPN to watch the Nations Championship third-place playoff as if you were back home.

Watch England vs New Zealand in South Africa

England vs New Zealand will go out on Supersport in South Africa.

The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package, which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.

Visiting South Africa from the UK? Unlock your free ITVX stream using NordVPN.

England vs New Zealand: Need to Know

What time does England vs New Zealand kick-off? The England vs New Zealand match on Nations Championship finals weekend kicks off on Saturday, 28 November at 4.40pm GMT / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT / 3.40am AEDT (Sun) / 5.40am NZDT (Sun).

What is the England vs New Zealand head-to-head? England and New Zealand have faced off on 48 previous occasions. The All Blacks won 36 of those encounters and England 10. Two ended all-square. However, Steve Borthwick's men won their pool stage meeting 37-12 a week ago.