How to watch England vs New Zealand: live stream Nations Championship 2026 third-place playoff for free from anywhere
England are eyeing a historic hat-trick of wins over the All Blacks
Watch England vs New Zealand live streams
The Nations Championship third-place playoff gives New Zealand an immediate shot at revenge, after England subjected the All Blacks to their heaviest ever defeat by a northern hemisphere opponent last weekend. England, however, have home advantage at Twickenham, and are in a golden run of form under Steve Borthwick.
Read on as we explain how to watch England vs New Zealand for free from anywhere.
|
England vs New Zealand
|
4.40pm GMT / 11.40am ET – Sat, 28th Nov
|
Free streams
|
ITVX (UK) / RugbyPass TV (US) / Virgin Media Play (IRE)
|
WATCH ANYWHERE
How can I watch England vs New Zealand for free?
England vs New Zealand is free-to-air on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.
RugbyPass TV is showing free coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).
Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship third-place playoff using NordVPN (78% off for Black Friday).
Watch England vs New Zealand from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular England vs New Zealand live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.
We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
🏉 NordVPN – Get ready for England vs New Zealand!
Don't let geo-restrictions spoil the rugby. Watch your usual coverage from abroad with NordVPN and don't miss a moment of the Nations Championship.
🔥 BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: 78% OFF + 3 MONTHS FREE!
Lightning-fast streaming, advanced online security and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to watch England vs New Zealand in the US
RugbyPass TV is showing England vs New Zealand in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.
Not in the US today? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship third-place playoff.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
- Find out how to watch the rest of Finals Weekend
Watch England vs New Zealand live streams in the UK
ITV1 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing England vs New Zealand in the UK.
All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.
Away from Blighty? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.
Watch England vs New Zealand live streams in Australia
In Australia, you need a Stan Sport subscription to watch England vs New Zealand.
Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.
Visiting Australia from the UK, US or Ireland? Use NordVPN to access a free stream.
Watch England vs All Blacks in New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting England vs All Blacks in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.
If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.
Outside New Zealand today? Use NordVPN to watch the Nations Championship third-place playoff as if you were back home.
Watch England vs New Zealand in South Africa
England vs New Zealand will go out on Supersport in South Africa.
The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package, which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.
Visiting South Africa from the UK? Unlock your free ITVX stream using NordVPN.
England vs New Zealand: Need to Know
What time does England vs New Zealand kick-off?
The England vs New Zealand match on Nations Championship finals weekend kicks off on Saturday, 28 November at 4.40pm GMT / 11.40am ET / 8.40am PT / 3.40am AEDT (Sun) / 5.40am NZDT (Sun).
What is the England vs New Zealand head-to-head?
England and New Zealand have faced off on 48 previous occasions. The All Blacks won 36 of those encounters and England 10. Two ended all-square.
However, Steve Borthwick's men won their pool stage meeting 37-12 a week ago.
- Where to stream the Premier League in 2026/27
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals
- Where to watch F1 2026 for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.