How to watch Ireland vs Australia: live stream Nations Championship 2026 fifth-place playoff for free from anywhere
Ireland and the Wallabies served up a 31-33 thriller in their latest meeting
Watch Ireland vs Australia live streams
A fifth-place playoff feels deeply unjust for an Irish side that won five of their six pool-stage games and secured more points than all but two teams. Sadly for Andy Farrell's men, both were from the Northern Hemisphere. So it is that on Nations Championship finals weekend, they're lining up against the Wallabies, who were beaten four times. When these sides met on the opening weekend, however, they served up a wire-to-wire thriller.
Read on as we explain how to watch Ireland vs Australia for free from anywhere.
|
Ireland vs Australia
|
8.10pm GMT / 3.10pm ET – Fri, 27th Nov
|
Free streams
|
ITVX (UK) / RugbyPass TV (US) / Virgin Media Play (IRE) / 9Now (AUS)
|
WATCH ANYWHERE
How can I watch Ireland vs Australia for free?
Ireland vs Australia is free-to-air on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.
RugbyPass TV is showing free Ireland vs Australia coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).
Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff using NordVPN (78% off for Black Friday).
Watch Ireland vs Australia live streams from anywhere
You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs Australia live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.
We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.
🏉 NordVPN – Get ready for Ireland vs Australia!
Don't let geo-restrictions spoil the rugby. Watch your usual coverage from abroad with NordVPN and don't miss a moment of the Nations Championship.
🔥 BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: 78% OFF + 3 MONTHS FREE!
Lightning-fast streaming, advanced online security and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to watch Ireland vs Australia in the US
RugbyPass TV is showing Ireland vs Australia in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.
Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff.
- Expert TV advice: best OLED TVs for sports fans
- View the latest TV deals on Amazon
Watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in the UK
ITV4 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing Ireland vs Australia in the UK.
All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.
Away from Blighty? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.
Watch Ireland vs Wallabies live streams in Australia
The fifth-place playoff between Ireland and Wallabies is available to watch on Stan Sport.
Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.
Not in Oz right now? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Ireland vs Australia coverage.
Watch Ireland vs Australia in New Zealand
Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting Ireland vs Australia in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.
If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.
Outside New Zealand today? Use NordVPN to watch the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff as if you were back home.
Watch Ireland vs Australia in South Africa
Ireland vs Australia will go out on Supersport in South Africa.
The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package, which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.
Visiting South Africa from the UK? Unlock your free ITVX stream using NordVPN.
Ireland vs Australia: Need to Know
What time does Ireland vs Australia kick-off?
The Ireland vs Australia match on Nations Championship finals weekend kicks off on Friday, 27 November at 8.10pm GMT / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT / 7.10am AEDT (Sat) / 9.10am NZDT (Sat).
What is the Ireland vs Australia head-to-head?
Ireland and Australia have faced off on 40 previous occasions. Ireland won 17 of those encounters and the Wallabies 22. One ended all-square.
Andy Farrell's men won their pool stage meeting 31-33 in July.
- Where to stream the Premier League in 2026/27
- Or save money with these unmissable cheap TV deals
- Where to watch F1 2026 for free
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. An avid armchair sports fan, he devours everything from football and Formula 1 to tennis, rugby and cricket. If you need to know where to watch the big game this weekend, Aatif can tell you what TV channel it's on and the exact start time (in eight different time zones). Elsewhere, Aatif has written about technology, science and politics for publications such as the The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but he focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.