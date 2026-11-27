Watch Ireland vs Australia live streams

A fifth-place playoff feels deeply unjust for an Irish side that won five of their six pool-stage games and secured more points than all but two teams. Sadly for Andy Farrell's men, both were from the Northern Hemisphere. So it is that on Nations Championship finals weekend, they're lining up against the Wallabies, who were beaten four times. When these sides met on the opening weekend, however, they served up a wire-to-wire thriller.

Read on as we explain how to watch Ireland vs Australia for free from anywhere.

How can I watch Ireland vs Australia for free?

Ireland vs Australia is free-to-air on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Play in Ireland.

RugbyPass TV is showing free Ireland vs Australia coverage in the US, which you can also access via the RugbyPass app (iOS/Android).

Those away from the home can unlock their free stream of the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff using NordVPN (78% off for Black Friday).

Watch Ireland vs Australia live streams from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Ireland vs Australia live streams if you're travelling overseas today. The platform will detect that you're in a foreign country and block you. Thankfully, you can use a VPN to get round this.

We rate NordVPN as one of the best VPNs for streaming sports. It offers a generous 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to watch Ireland vs Australia in the US

RugbyPass TV is showing Ireland vs Australia in the US. Coverage is completely free. All you need is an account.

Overseas right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff.

Watch Ireland vs Australia live streams in the UK

ITV4 and its free streaming platform ITVX are showing Ireland vs Australia in the UK.

All you need is an account with a UK postcode (e.g. SE1 7PB) and a TV license.

Away from Blighty? Use NordVPN to tune in for free as if you were back in the UK.

Watch Ireland vs Wallabies live streams in Australia

The fifth-place playoff between Ireland and Wallabies is available to watch on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport costs AU$20/month on top of a Stan subscription, which starts at AU$4.99/month instead of AU$9.99 thanks to a special offer right now.

Not in Oz right now? Use NordVPN to unlock your free Ireland vs Australia coverage.

Watch Ireland vs Australia in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is broadcasting Ireland vs Australia in New Zealand. It's being shown on the Sky Sport 1 channel.

If you don't have Sky, you can tune in via to Sky Sport Now, which costs $29.99 a day, NZ$59.99/month or NZ$549.99/year.

Outside New Zealand today? Use NordVPN to watch the Nations Championship fifth-place playoff as if you were back home.

Watch Ireland vs Australia in South Africa

Ireland vs Australia will go out on Supersport in South Africa.

The easiest way to access Supersport is through a DStv package, which costs Rs699/month for access to live rugby.

Visiting South Africa from the UK? Unlock your free ITVX stream using NordVPN.

Ireland vs Australia: Need to Know

What time does Ireland vs Australia kick-off? The Ireland vs Australia match on Nations Championship finals weekend kicks off on Friday, 27 November at 8.10pm GMT / 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT / 7.10am AEDT (Sat) / 9.10am NZDT (Sat).

What is the Ireland vs Australia head-to-head? Ireland and Australia have faced off on 40 previous occasions. Ireland won 17 of those encounters and the Wallabies 22. One ended all-square. Andy Farrell's men won their pool stage meeting 31-33 in July.