I think this JBL offer tops Bose as the best Bluetooth speaker deal I've seen in the Amazon Spring Sale

Spring is here, just about, which can only mean warmer temperatures are (hopefully) just around the corner.

In anticipation, you might be getting ready to dust off an old portable Bluetooth speaker, power it up and take it into the garden. Or maybe you’re thinking of taking the plunge and upgrading to a new model this year?

If so, I’ve found two tempting deals on rival, five-star Bluetooth speakers from Bose and JBL, which I think are worth flagging.

First, you can pick up the excellent Bose SoundLink Max for £299 at Amazon, which is £100 off its original price and a return to the lowest price we’ve ever seen it at.

But there’s a rival deal from JBL and its Award-winning Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker that I think just edges it. This talented portable can be yours for just £249 over at Peter Tyson.

We’ve seen the JBL for £235 back in December last year, so it’s not quite its lowest price ever, but I still think it’s a fantastic buy at the money and just pips the Bose to being my top pick in the current Amazon Spring Sale.

JBL Xtreme 4 was £330 now £249 at Peter Tyson (save £81

The Award-winning JBL Xtreme 4 is a superb all-round performer. What you get for your money is a hugely engaging and entertaining Bluetooth speaker that is sure to impress outdoors. It's not quite the lowest price we've seen, but it's still an exceptionally good deal.

Five stars Bose SoundLink Max was £399 now £299 at Amazon (save £99)

This is the way to get 2025 started with a bang. Bose's SoundLink Max is a hugely enjoyable listen, a burly portable speaker that fires out an engaging, dynamic and assertive sound that will fill rooms of almost any size with lovely sonic goodness. £100 off the original price is not something to be ignored.

We’ve tested these speakers and given them both five stars, which shows they offer fantastic performance for the money.

They look quite different in the flesh and will likely appeal to different people. The Bose is the more subtle and understated of the two, with a pretty simple rectangular design. It's functional enough, though, and that rubberised carry handle feels nice in hand.

In my opinion, the JBL is the more modern-looking of the two, with a cylindrical design complete with wraparound, ruggedised grille and passive radiators at either end which vibrate in time with your tunes.

Both speakers boast an IP67 rating, so they should withstand heavy downpours and outdoor use without any major issues. They also weigh around the 2.1kg mark, which means they might be a bit big for your rucksack but will be more than at home on a picnic table or down at the beach.

You can also use their internal batteries and USB-C sockets to charge your smartphone or tablet. And, speaking of battery life, you get 24 hours from the JBL and 20 from the Bose.

Both speakers sound quite different. The Bose opts for a solid, meaty and powerful sound with plenty of weight. In our Bose SoundLink Max review, we enjoyed the way "electro beats hit with substance and tight edges, giving the song enough definition to stop and start in all the right places".

The JBL sounds more open and spacious in its delivery, and in our Xtreme 4 review we said it “produces a fantastically refined sound". It's a bit more clean-cut, precise and detailed in its delivery than the Bose, which sounds more robust and full-bodied.

Both are superb speakers and I honestly don’t think you will be disappointed by the Bose, especially if you prefer its more subtle design and meaty sound.

But I think the JBL just takes it as the more appealing package, especially when you add the fact it can be yours for £249, compared to the Bose’s (at the time of writing) £299 price tag.

