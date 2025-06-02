The JBL Xtreme 4 is an Award-winning wireless speaker, scooping up the 2024 What-Hi-Fi? Product of the Year prize and topping our charts as one of the best outdoor speakers on the market right now.

So, imagine our surprise when we came across this excellent deal which sees the Camo model down to just £199 at Amazon – its lowest ever price.

To secure the deal, all you need to do is tick the box that says 'Apply £50 voucher' before adding the JBL Xtreme 4 to your cart. When you checkout, the discount will activate and you've got a five-star speaker for a more than £130 saving.

The JBL Xtreme 4 is one of the best Bluetooth speakers you'll find at this price point – and now it's even cheaper, crashing down from the £330 price tag when we first reviewed it to just £199.

And this five-star speaker has a lot to offer, making it practically unbeatable at this level.

Feature-wise, there's 24 hours of battery life as opposed to its predecessor, the JBL Xtreme 3's 15 hours. Plus, the JBL Portable app is user-friendly and comprehensive as ever, keeping you on top of updates and in control of your sound.

The AI Sound Boost also debuted on the Xtreme 4, helping maintain sound quality at loud volumes and preventing distortion. Two great components for optimal outdoor sound.

And replacing JBL's PartyBoost feature, there's the Auracast Bluetooth tech offering the same functionality of pairing more than one compatible JBL speakers together to create a real party.

When it comes to design, it may not be for everyone, but what it offers is a rugged, waterproof and dustproof look that is robust and easy-to-use.

And in our JBL Xtreme 4 review, we reached this verdict: "When it comes to prolonging the life of a successful product line, consistency is key. It isn’t always about trying to make huge leaps in performance, it can also be about small, subtle adjustments here or there that are carefully considered and well executed.

"Which is exactly what the JBL Xtreme 4 delivers. It hasn’t rewritten the rule book for Bluetooth speakers, nor has it rested on its laurels. It’s just a superb all-round performer that’s difficult to fault."

If you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker this summer and you're ready to take those good tunes outside, then this deal is for you. It's only on the Camo model, but for just £199 at Amazon, you won't find a better price anywhere else.

