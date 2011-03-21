We were hugely impressed with the standard IE 8 earphones when we first tested them a year or so ago.



And as you’d expect, this new ‘i’ version is the same thing but with Sennheiser’s new mic/three-button control unit.



That means that the enclosures (though fairly chunky) are light, fitting comfortably and securely thanks in part to the wrap-over-ear design.



It also means that each earphone has a switch for tuning bass, which you turn with a dedicated tool.



As before, we’d recommend the lowest setting, but with the IE 8is, that still leaves you with a low-end that’s a bit overbearing – and because it’s also a bit soft, it marginally slows the otherwise punchy midrange and treble.



Don’t get us wrong, this is still an impressive, enjoyable performance with lots of detail; it’s just that for £260 we expect better tonal balance.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook