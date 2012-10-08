Trending

Samsung UE32ES6800 review

A great set with great features, but faces tough competition Tested at £700

Posted 

Our Verdict

For

  • Good detail, contrast and colours
  • active 3D and glasses included
  • impressive features

Against

  • Slight blue tint
  • colours can be a bit overstated
  • picture isn't as subtle as others

We've tested the 40in and 46in versions of the Samsung ES6800 range, and this 32in screen continues the tradition of stylish Samsung TVs. With its slim-bezelled frame perched atop the shiny metal stand, the Samsung UE32ES6800 is a good-looking TV.

But it's not all style and no substance, though, as Samsung has packed in
plenty of features. BBC iPlayer is now standard spec for most TVs offering online content but, like the ES5500, Samsung raises the stakes by now also offering ITV Player.

Samsung UE32ES6800B: Tech specs
Along with the usual on-demand services and social media apps, the built-in DLNA and three USB ports let you access photos, videos and music files stored on various devices and share them on your screen.

The UE32ES6800 includes a Freesat tuner along with a Freeview HD tuner. This is great news, as Freesat channels are arguably crisper than their Freeview counterparts. It's also an active 3D set, with two pairs of lightweight glasses included.

The cheaper ES5500 had a few noise issues, but the image on this set is much cleaner. A hint still lingers though, which is why we ventured into the settings panel and switched the Digital Noise Filter on to the 'Low' setting.

Displaying the Blu-ray of Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, the Samsung blazes through the film with vibrant colours, sharp edges and rich contrast.

Motion handling is on par with Panasonic's TX-L32E5B: decently stable with minimal blurring, but still not as silky-smooth as the Sony KDL-32HX753.

Samsung UE32ES6800

The image is also better balanced than the ES5500, with skin tones looking natural even if there's a slight ruddiness to complexions.

As a contrast to the Panasonics' warm tint, the Samsung has a slightly blue cast - the preference for either bias is up to individual taste, but neither has the Sony's natural balance.

In fact, next to the Sony, the Samsung looks positively glossy and colourful. But after prolonged viewing, and although that impressive contrast makes for a dynamic picture, the black levels are understated, undermining subtle colour variations.

Colours can veer towards being overblown at times too, despite delving into the adjustment menus.

There's no denying the detail on offer from the picture (it's certainly better than the E5500), but when this set is put next to the Panasonic L32ET5B and the Sony KDL-32HX753, some of the finer textures are lost in shadows and strong colours.

Ergonomically, the Samsung interface is a breeze to use - it's one of the best - and the programme guide offers a welcome picture-in-picture view of the action.

Sound-wise, it's as you'd expect from a flatscreen: little in the way of punch or body, but not totally dismal.

Samsung UE32ES6800: VerdictAt £700, the UE32ES6800 is one of the more expensive 32in TVs around, and needs to be pretty much flawless to beat the likes of the Sony KDL-32HX753 or the Panasonic TX-L32ET5B.

But despite putting in a strong effort, it doesn't quite lead the pack when it comes to outright picture performance.

Specifications

General Information

Product Series6800
Product NameSamsung UE32ES6800
Product ModelUE32ES6800U
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberUE32ES6800UXXU

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports3

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassB
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Energy Consumption per Year76 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption52 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand24.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate7.50 kg
Width with Stand74.8 cm
Weight Approximate6.30 kg
Height with Stand52 cm
Width74.8 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth4.7 cm
Height45.4 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions45.4 cm (H): 74.8 cm (W): 4.7 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Streaming ServiceYouTube
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W
Sound SystemDTS

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation TechnologyClear Motion Rate 400
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Package Contents
  • 32'' ES6800 Series 6 Smart 3D Full HD LED TV
  • Remote Controller
  • Batteries
  • 2 x 3D Active Glasses
  • Power Cable
  • User Manual
  • E-Manual
  • Slim Gender Cable

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year