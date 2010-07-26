Trending

Pro-Ject 2 Xperience X-Pack review

Precision and integration keep the Pro-ject 2 Xperience X-Pack among the top vinyl players Tested at £1000.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A tranquil and polished performer, but a hint of aggression wouldn’t go amiss

For

  • Glitzy good looks and robust build
  • pretty much ready to go straight from the box
  • refined, graceful sound

Against

  • Not the most attacking or invigorating sound we’ve ever heard

Unlike a five-year-old TV, a record player such as this Pro-ject 2 Xperience, which we looked at last in 2005, can be considered to be maturing nicely rather than on its last legs.

Assembly of this elegant deck is mercifully straightforward – the cartridge is fitted to the tonearm, the tonearm to the baseboard.

With a heavyweight repressing of Nick Drake's Bryter Layter spinning, the 2 Xperience X-Pack describes a precise, unified soundstage with plenty of breathing space between instruments, but also manages to integrate them into a convincing whole.

Authoritative with tempos
It's scrupulous where detail is concerned, manages tempos in an authoritative manner and snaps through the jaunty stuff as happily as it ambles through down-tempo tunes.

Stereo focus is first-rate, and the Pro-ject churns through significant dynamic upheavals with something approaching disdain.

The only drawback here concerns a neurotic desire not to give offense, making listening less invigorating than it sometimes should be. But then, that might be what you want.

See all our turntable Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter