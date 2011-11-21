Trending

Orbitsound T12v3 review

Not the subtlest performer, but will boost your TV's sound Tested at £300

Our Verdict

Subtle it ain’t, but it solves two problems affordably and effectively

For

  • Improves TV sound
  • iPod/iPhone dock
  • sounds big and loud
  • loads of bass

Against

  • Sub is a little rowdy still
  • could be more flexible with positioning and connections

This is the third incarnation of the Orbitsound T12. Sporting superior components inside the speaker and an upgraded subwoofer, the system aims to improve the sound from your TV and comes with the added bonus of an iPod dock.

The USP is spatial sound, and there are three modes designed to spread sound around the room to varying degrees and eliminate the traditional sweetspot.

There are both analogue (stereo/ 3.5mm) and digital (optical/coaxial) audio inputs, plus composite video outs for watching iPod videos on TV. No HDMI connections, though.

Sonically it’s a blast. It’s capable of going seriously loud and delivering staggering bass weight. We prefer the ‘normal’ sound mode – ‘wide’ swamps the room – but find it hard not to enjoy the party. TV dialogue has authority and clarity, and plenty of that heft, too.

The sub could be better integrated –wireless would be handy to improve placement options – but for the money it’s hard to argue if you like it loud and proud.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.orbitsound.com
Brand NameOrbitsound
Product SeriesT
Product TypeSound Bar Speaker
ManufacturerOrbitsound Ltd.
Manufacturer Part NumberOST12V3
Product NameOrbitsound T12v3
Product ModelT12v3

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • T12v3 Soundbar
  • AC Power Supply
  • 1 Metre Fibre-optic Cable
  • Phono (RCA) and 3.5mm Cables
  • Subwoofer Cable
  • iPod Adaptors
  • Remote Control
  • Handbook
Compatibility
  • Digital TV's
  • CD Players
  • MP3/MP4 Players
  • Laptops
  • Computers
  • Gaming Consoles
Apple Products:
  • iPhone 4
  • iPhone 3GS
  • iPod Classic
  • iPod Touch

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response40 Hz
FeaturesPMP Docking
PlacementDesktop
Maximum Frequency Response16 kHz

Audio

Subwoofer TypeActive
RMS Output Power180 W
Speaker Configuration2.1

Physical Characteristics

Subwoofer Height46 cm
Width60.5 cm
Depth11 cm
Weight Approximate8 kg
Subwoofer Width23 cm
Height10 cm
ColourHigh Gloss Black
Dimensions10 cm (H): 60.5 cm (W): 11 cm (D)
Subwoofer Depth23 cm

Power Description

Power SourcePower Supply

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year