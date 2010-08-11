Trending

Onkyo TX-SR308 review

Working to a tight budget? The Onkyo TX-SR308 will do a perfectly good job Tested at £240.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

For the money the ’SR308 does a good job. It just lacks that streak of brilliance required from a five-star product

For

  • Price
  • three HDMI 1.4 inputs
  • clear, simple interface
  • controlled, inoffensive sound

Against

  • Sounds too sedate
  • lacks drive and punch

Recently Onkyo's £450 TX-SR608 blew us away. Gone was the traditionally big, bold, sometimes brash sound that we'd come to expect from Onkyo home cinema amps.

In its place was a more refined, mature and classy sound. But will the same qualities be evident in this ultra-affordable model?

Given the price, you won't be surprised to find a relatively modest feature count, although the 'SR308 is smart enough to offer you three 3D ready HDMI 1.4 inputs.

Good manners
Some budget amps can sound boisterous and bright, but the 'SR308 produces a very mild-mannered, considerate sound.

Tonally, the amp is nicely balanced and there's no hardness as cars accelerate, screech and occasionally explode during John Travolta's pursuit of a would-be suicide bomber in From Paris With Love.

The only drawback is that the amp sounds too restrained. Spinning U2's 360° At The Rose Bowl the Onkyo sounds unable to cut loose and display enough dynamics and scale.

If you're working to a very tight budget, the Onkyo will do a perfectly good job. However, if you can release some extra funds you can move into the realm of some seriously talented amps.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.eu.onkyo.com
Brand NameOnkyo
Product TypeA/V Receiver
ManufacturerOnkyo & Pioneer Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberTX-SR308
Product NameOnkyo TX-SR308
Product ModelTX-SR308

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of HDMI Inputs3
Number of Digital Optical Inputs3
Number of HDMI Outputs1
Number of Analog Audio Inputs6

Audio

RMS Output Power160 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Physical Characteristics

Width435 mm
Depth328.7 mm
Weight Approximate7.98 kg
Height150.9 mm
Dimensions150.9 mm (H): 435 mm (W): 328.7 mm (D)

Tuner

Frequency BandAM