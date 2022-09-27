Yes, which ear tips you use with the AirPods Pro 2 can affect sound quality

A word of warning: don't use the ear tips from the original AirPods Pro with the AirPods Pro 2. They'll fit just fine, but using the older tips will result in sub-par sound, according to Apple (via MacRumors (opens in new tab)).

That's because they have different mesh densities. Apple has updated its support page (opens in new tab) on the AirPods Pro ear tips with the note: "Ear tips have been designed specifically for their AirPods Pro generation, to deliver the highest-fidelity audio experience. As a result, use the ear tips that come with your AirPods Pro. AirPods Pro (1st generation) ear tips have noticeably denser mesh than AirPods Pro (2nd generation) ear tips."

So how much of a difference will it make? The obvious answer is enough of a one for Apple to warn customers about it. But The Verge (opens in new tab) didn't notice any difference in sound quality between the two ear tips. We'll be sure to try both when we review the AirPods Pro 2.

The Pro 2 come with a new XS size ear tip, alongside the usual small, medium and large sizes. Replacement first- and second-generation ear tips cost the same from Apple – £9 / $7.99 / AU$13.

The AirPods Pro 2 launched earlier this month. They boast a new H2 chip, better noise cancellation, boosted sound quality and longer battery life compared to their predecessors. Look out for our full review soon.

