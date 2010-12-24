The site has gone from strength to strength – traffic is up 40% year on year and we broke through the one million unique users/10 million page impressions barrier in November, beating last year's record a full month ahead of schedule.

That's in no small part to the regular contributors who have made our Forums the best in the business, with clear, impartial advice, a friendly atmosphere, plenty of humour and wide-ranging debates on all manner of topics from hi-fi and home cinema to mince pies and your favourite cars.

And yes, there has been the occasional heated debate (don't mention cables)! But that's all part of the fun.

It just remains for everyone here on the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision team to wish you all a very, very Merry Christmas, wherever you are.

We'll be taking a short break today and tomorrow, but we'll be back online from Boxing Day, swapping tales of who got what for Christmas, checking out the best sales discounts, and offering set-up advice to those lucky enough to have received new kit from Santa.

And don't forget we'll be reporting live from CES in Las Vegas – the biggest consumer electronics show on earth – from January 5th with daily news updates, video reports, blogs and even our first live CES Forum chat on January 6th. So remember to tune in and join in to find out what's in store during 2011.

In the meantime, relax and enjoy the festivities.

Happy Christmas.