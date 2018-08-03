Arguably Apple’s most controversial iPhone moment was its removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack almost two years.

It has meant that owners of the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X have had to plug their 3.5mm-ended wired headphones into the phone’s lightning connector using the dongle supplied in the box. Or buy lightning connector headphones. Or use wireless headphones.

Well, according to a Barclays research note spotted by Mac Rumours, Cirrus Logic – a supplier for the adapter – has "confirmed" that the dongle won't be bundled with the next batch of Apple iPhones due to launch next month.

If that’s true, Apple will be making a firm stance for an all-wireless future. And it can probably, and quite rightfully, expect more backlash for it.

