Monday 2nd March

Nightcrawler - Blu-ray release of the day

Pride

Pride is one of 2014's most overlooked titles, telling the story of how in 1984, gay activists teamed up with the Welsh miners as they went on strike in a show of solidarity. Both groups felt victimised by the press, public and the government (read: Thatcher). This film, based on true events, shows the bond between the two communities as they struggled to make their grievances about their treatment known.

There's nary a weak moment in a film that's very heartfelt, and the Welsh accents are very convincing. With a stellar cast of Andrew Scott, Paddy Considine, Bill Nighy, Joe Gilgun, Russell Tovey and Imelda Staunton (who has our favourite moment of the film), Pride deserves a place in your Blu-ray collection.

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal plays antisocial sociopath Lou Bloom, who discovers he can make a quick buck by becoming a freelance crime journalist in L.A., filming deaths and accidents in the small hours of the morning, and selling the reels off to news stations for a hefty sum.

As his business flourishes, Bloom makes questionable moral decisions and crosses the line from observer to participant to stay ahead of the game. A dark, cynical but riveting film that never pauses for breath, and a career-defining performance from Gyllenhall that was cruelly overlooked by the Awards season.

Tuesday 3rd March

Elementary - Pick of the Day, 9pm

The Flash Sky 1 HD, 8pm

The Nuclear Man. Ronnie's increasingly volatile state as the dual entity of Firestorm (with Dr Martin Stein co-habiting his body) becomes a growing concern after he attacks a physicist, and it's the moral conundrum of whether to destroy him or not that takes centre stage in tonight's episode.

Barry, meanwhile, provides the laughs when he goes on an awkward date with someone who isn't Iris.

Elementary Sky Living HD, 9pm

The Illustrious Client. The title of the episode will have Holmes fans abuzz with excitement - The Adventure of the Illustrious Client is one of Doyle's canon stories - and tonight's episode pays homage to the original work in multiple ways.

Ophelia Lovibond shines in tonight's Kitty-focused episode, having to confront her past assailant when a woman bearing similar torture wounds resurfaces. Add in a few suspicious characters, Watson's new boss Gruner, and an emotionally charged cliffhanger - yes, it's a two-parter - and you've got a gripping mystery full of murder and revenge.

Wednesday 4th March

Lost Highway - Pick of the Day, 11pm

Newcastle United v Manchester United BT Sport 1 HD, 7.45pm

Manchester United's recent form has been decent, but they'll need to do better if they want to secure a top-four place in the league. Newcastle's form, on the other hand, has been the very definition of inconsistent.

They'll want to avoid another mauling by a Manchester team after their dismal performance against City a few weeks ago.

Lost Highway Syfy HD, 11pm

David Lynch does weird and surreal in this cult ’90s horror flick with Patricia Arquette and Bill Pullman. A jazz saxophonist is jailed after being framed for his wife's death, but then transforms into a different person altogether.

Robert Blake turns up the creep factor as the Mystery Man (who still gives us nightmares), while rock fans will want to keep their eyes peeled for cameos from shock rocker Marilyn Manson and bassist Twiggy Ramirez.

Thursday 5th March

Arrow Sky 1 HD, 8pm

Canaries. Peter Stormare (who played one of our favourite on-screen portrayals of Satan ever, in Keanu Reeves's 2005 Constantine) drops by Starling City as the villain Vertigo, and gives Laurel a dose of his pain-and-fear-inducing drug.

She starts seeing multiple canaries, and not of the Tweety Bird kind.

Fortitude Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

Friday 6th March

Red - Pick of the Day, 9pm

The Musketeers BBC One HD, 9pm

The Prodigal Father. Howard Charles's Porthos doesn't always get the limelight, but he turns in a sympathetic performance whenever he gets the chance. Tonight, for instance, is all about Porthos discovering his true parentage and coming to grips with who his father is. Considering said father is played by the always excellent Liam Cunningham, we're thinking it's good news for the Musketeer.

But is Belgard all that he seems? And why are the other Musketeers wary of trusting him?

Red E4 HD, 9pm

Bruce Willis stars as a retired CIA hitman who knows far too much about a past mission, and so his former bosses want him out of the picture. Permanently.

To help beat the baddies, Mr Willis gathers up fellow retired agents, who just happen to be Hollywood A-listers, including Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, and a machine gun-toting Helen Mirren. Silly, frivolous, and mindlessly entertaining, Red is good fun.

Just avoid the sequel.

Saturday 7th March

Songs of the South - Pick of the Day, 9.30pm

Reginald D. Hunter's Songs of the South BBC Two HD, 9.30pm

Mississippi and Louisiana. Reginald D. Hunter travels down the Mississippi River from Memphis to New Orleans to find out more about the birth of the blues, and how it manifests today.

He learns about Creole culture in Louisiana, and meets up with blues musicians from the legendary Stax Records in the final instalment of the show.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2015: South Africa v Pakistan Sky Sports HD 2, 1am

The ICC Cricket World Cup is in full swing and Saturday sees South Africa face Pakistan. Pakistan have underwhelmed in the tournament so far, but they will be troublesome opposition for South Africa, who may need another stirring performance from batsman AB de Villiers for a comfortable win.

Stay up late - or wake up early - to see this one.

FA Cup 6th Round: Bradford City v Reading BT Sports 1 HD, 12.45pm

Bradford City beat Sunderland and got their wish to be on live TV for the next round.

Their tie against Reading isn't the most alluring of FA Cup ties (it won't be much of a money-spinner, either), but what it does afford both teams is a chance to progress to the semi-final at Wembley.

Sunday 8th March

The Eagle Low Drag GT on Top Gear - Pick of the Day, 8pm

Top Gear BBC Two HD, 8pm

James May is plunged into the high-octane terrain of World Rallycross racing, in an insanely souped-up 600-horsepower hatchback. His attempts to overtake professional racers are hindered not just by his Captain Slow reputation, but also by his very (un)helpful support crew, Messers Clarkson and Hammond.

Meanwhile, Clarkson takes two rather gorgeous Jaguars for a spin: the F-Type R, and a stunning, modernised E-Type called the Eagle Low Drag GT (pictured).

Poldark BBC One HD, 9pm

Missing your fix of period drama now that Wolf Hall is gone? Here's a new eight-parter. Based on The Poldark Novels by Winston Graham, the show follows Poldark (Aidan Turner from Being Human and The Hobbit) as he returns from a three-year stint fighting in the American War of Independence. He comes back to his estate in Cornwall, but finds it in ruins, his father dead, and his childhood sweetheart engaged to his cousin.

There's no recourse but to rescue a kitchen maid called Demelza, and try to forge a new life for themselves.

'Til next week...