So, without further ado...

Monday 23rd February

Pick of the Day - Oscars 2015, 9pm

Fury - Blu-ray

War is hellish in David Ayer's World War 2 film about tank commander Don 'Wardaddy' Collier (Brad Pitt) and his crew.

Grim but effective, Ayer's film features some finely shot tank sequences - but the tone can be hard to get to grips with.

Annabelle

Spin-off of the much-liked horror film The Conjuring, Annabelle didn't fare so well on its release.

When a couple comes into the possession of the vintage doll, their life takes a turn for the worse after a satanic cult invades their home.

Could the doll have some connection with the violent events? Of course it does.

The Walking Dead Fox HD, 9pm

The Distance. When a huge storm stops the group in their tracks, they come across another person who seems friendly and wants Rick and his gang to join their community.

Is this person genuine or does this person have ulterior motives?

Oscars 2015: The Highlights Sky Living HD, 9pm

If you didn't stay up on Sunday night to watch the Oscars, there's a chance to see the highlights on Monday night.

Neil Patrick Harris is the host of the 87th Academy Awards, which sees Birdman go up against Boyhood in the main categories. But did the right film prosper?

Tuesday 24th February

Pick of the Day - Man City v Barcelona, 7.45pm

UEFA Champions League: Manchester City v Barcelona ITV HD, 7.45pm

Manchester City were knocked out by Barcelona at the same stage last year, so the question has to be whether history will repeat itself this time around?

With City regaining form after a dip and Barcelona suffering a weekend defeat that left them several points behind their rivals Real Madrid, there's every chance City could cause Barcelona problems.

UEFA Champions League: Juventus v Borussia Dortmund Sky Sports 1 HD, 7.45pm

This could be seen as the hipsters' choice if City and Barcelona doesn't interest.

Dortmund have recovered from a disastrous first half of the season and are now 11th in the Bundesliga, while Juventus are showing fine form in Serie A. This could be the Old Lady's toughest test of the season so far.

The Flash Sky 1 HD, 8pm

Crazy for You. Barry gets some warm, fuzzy feelings for a sports reporter but that's interrupted when a meta-human with teleportation powers causes havoc in the city. Barry can run fast but can he keep up with a teleporter?

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Film4 HD, 9pm

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel hits cinemas this Friday and here's a chance to catch up with the first film.

Several elderly Britons respond to an travel ad and travel to Jaipur, India where they come across an exotic hotel and its owner, Sonny Kapoor (Dev Patel). Less luxurious than the ad details, the Brits are won over by Kapoor's charm and find that India begins to affect them in unexpected ways.

Useless Fact of the Day: at the train station near where we work, there's still an ad for the first film on the platform.

Wednesday 25th February

Pick of the Day - The BRIT Awards, 8pm

The BRIT Awards 2015 ITV HD, 8pm

After the Grammys, BAFTAs and Oscars comes the BRIT Awards, celebrating the best of British and international music. Ant and Dec host the show, with performances coming courtesy of Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Madonna set to rock the stage.

Citizenfour Channel 4 HD 11.05pm

The Oscar-winning documentary about Edward Snowden's release of US security documents hits UK television in double quick time.

Snowden has proved to be a divisive character but this documentary, which follows him as he was releasing documents to news agencies around the world, is an illuminating look at a whistleblower in the midst of changing how we perceive the world around us, with the ramifications still being felt as new information comes to light.

Film 2015 BBC One HD, 11.15pm

This week, Claudia Winkleman and Danny Leigh cast their critical eye on The Second Best Marigold Hotel, horror film It Follows and Focus, a con film starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie.

Thursday 26th February

Pick of the Day - Arrow, 9pm

UEFA Europa League: Everton v BSC Young Boys ITV HD, 7.45pm

Everton battered Young Boys last week (yes, that sounded odd to us, too) with a four-goal mauling. The return leg should be an easy match but Everton's inconsistent form means we're never sure which team will turn up.

Arrow Sky 1 HD, 8pm

Uprising. We're not wholly convinced by some of the major changes in Arrow, but we continue to watch it. Uprising sees Team Arrow contemplate an unlikely alliance to take down Brick (Vinnie Jones), a man who has asserted himself as ruler of the Glades.

We know Vinnie Jones is hard, but surely even he can't take on Team Arrow and Friends?

Fortitude Sky Atlantic HD, 9pm

The killer is revealed! The community is shocked when the identity of the murderer is made public, but the investigation doesn't stop there as Morton turns his attention to a death of a scientist months earlier. Was he killed, too?

Friday 27th February

Pick of the Day - The 40-Year Old Virgin, 10.40pm

QI BBC Two HD, 10pm

Literature. This week, we dip into the world of literature as Lloyd Langford, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Jack Whitehall and Alan Davies - led by the always amiable Stephen Fry - discover what this L lettered word has to offer.

The 40-Year Old Virgin ITV HD, 10.40pm

Steve Carell's big breakthrough film sees him star as a 40-year old virgin who has trouble finding the right girl. It's absolutely hilarious, full of terrific sequences and we'd say it stands up as Judd Apatow's best film. Catherine Keener is terrific in it, too.

Saturday 28th February

Pick of the Day - Batman Begins, 9pm

Six Nations: France v Wales BBC One HD, 4.30pm

Wales take on France at the Stade de France and we're expecting plenty of fireworks from these teams as the Six Nations progresses into the third round of matches.

Batman Begins Sky 1 HD, 9pm

The film that revitalised the ailing Bat franchise and thrusted director Christopher Nolan from small, independent films to big, blockbuster efforts (although that's not to forget Insomnia).

Christian Bale plays billionaire Bruce Wayne in this origin story that's semi-realistic in its take on the comic-book character. It's a cracking update that treated a comic-book with the seriousness it warranted. Cillian Murphy as Scarecrow is also one of the scarier villains we've seen.

Reginald D. Hunter's Songs of the South BBC Two HD, 9.15pm

Reginald D. Hunter's trip through the American south continues as he takes in the Soul Riches of Alabama, before returning to Georgia - the state he grew up in.

Sunday 1st March

Pick of the Day - Ireland v England, 2.30pm

Six Nations Rugby: Ireland v England BBC One HD, 2.30pm

England take on Ireland in Dublin and they'll want to put a stop to the slow starts that have dogged them in previous matches. Ireland will be coming out all guns blazing and it'll be no mean feat to keep them at bay.

Top Gear BBC Two HD, 8pm

Richard Hammond gets up to some antics in one of the remotest parts of Canada by testing a watch with a built-in emergency beacon. Gillian Anderson is the star in the Reasonably Price Car.

The Casual Vacancy BBC One, HD 9pm

The final episode of J.K. Rowling adaptation for the BBC sees tensions rise in the community of Pagford with the parish council election at hand. Who will win the election and what will be revealed as the dust settles?

'Til next week...