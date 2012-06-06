Hello everyone, and welcome back to the Week in HD, your weekly guide to all the great HD and 3D TV shows, films, sports (Euro 2012 kicks off on Friday) and Blu-ray releases.

Hope you had a great Jubilee weekend! While we were away, the Game of Thrones season 2 happened, while Mad Men shocked us all by losing a significant cast member. This week brings us the French Open finals, while football fans get plenty of Euro 2012 action.

Here's our pick of what to watch for the week:

Coriolanus - Blu ray

Ralph Fiennes, Gerard Butler, Vanessa Redgrave, Jessica Chastain, Dragan Micanovic and James Nesbitt star in this brutal and bloody adaptation of Shakespeare's tragedy, where the eponymous hero of Rome allies with his sworn enemy to take on the city that banished him.

Wednesday 6th June

Game of Thrones - Sky Atlantic HD - 10pm

Valar Morghulis. As the second season comes to a close, we can all breathe a sigh of relief as Tywin Lannister takes over from hateful little Joffrey as the main authority in King's Landing. The episode's title translates to 'All men must die', but Jaquen H'ghar didn't take the blue-eyed undead army into account. The battle for the Iron Throne is far from over, and I can't wait to see how season 3 pans out.

Thursday 7th June

French Open - British Eurosport HD - 1pm

Women's Singles Semi-Finals

Yellowstone - BBC HD - 10.30pm

Winter. This three part series explores the flora and fauna of Yellowstone National Park, with this episode looking at how animals survive the six months of freezing winter.

Friday 8th June

French Open - British Eurosport HD - 12pm

Men's Singles Semi-Finals

Poland v Greece - BBC HD - 4.15pm

Euro 2012

Russia v Czech Republic - ITV HD - 7.15pm

Euro 2012

Great British Menu - BBC HD - 7pm

Banquet. Final programme of the series, with the chefs serving up the Olympic banquet.

How To Train Your Dragon - Sky 3D - 8pm

Entertaining and funny animated film about a young Viking boy called Hiccup and his affinity with dragons, especially the feared but entirely adorable Toothless.

Saturday 9th June

French Open: Women's Singles Final - Sky 3D/ITV HD - 2pm

Live coverage from Roland Garros in Paris.

The Sarah Jane Adventures - BBC HD - 3.30pm

The Death of the Doctor, part 2. Two companions and one time lord - can Sarah Jane and Jo Grant help the Doctor stop the Shansheeth?

Netherlands v Denmark - BBC HD - 4.30pm

Euro 2012

Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix - Sky Sports F1 HD - 5pm

Live qualifying coverage from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Germany v Portugal - BBC HD - 7.30pm

Euro 2012

The Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End - BBC HD - 7.50pm

Captain Barbossa is back! Elizabeth and Will enlist the help of the delightfully mutinous and sassy pirate to help rescue Captain Jack Sparrow from Davey Jones's Locker. Lots of very swish and dizzying SFX.

Sunday 10th June

French Open: Men's Singles Final - Sky 3D/ITV HD - 2pm

Live coverage from Roland Garros in Paris. I've lost track, but surely it's another win for Federer or Nadal or Djokovic?

Spain v Italy - ITV HD - 4.15pm

Euro 2012

Formula 1: Canadian Grand Prix - Sky Sports F1 HD - 5pm

Live coverage of the Canadian GP from one of my favourite tracks on the calendar. Jenson Button won a spectacular race last year, and this race promises to be abother cracking few hours with the promise of having a record seventh different driver for the podium.

Republic of Ireland v Croatia - ITV HD - 7.15pm

Euro 2012

Game of Thrones Special - Sky Atlantic HD - 11.20pm

If you're already missing all the action from Westeros, it's well worth staying up for this special, where journalist Grace Dent meets writer George R R Martin to talk about his life and everything else about his acclaimed series.

