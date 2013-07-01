Hello everyone, and welcome to The Week in HD – our guide to all the must-see high-definition TV shows, films, sports and Blu-ray releases to grace your screens over the next seven days. You can also get daily updates on what's on by following our twitter feed @TodayinHD.

Here's our pick of the week:

Monday 1st July

Oz The Great and Powerful - Blu-ray & 3D

Set 20 years before the The Wizard of Oz, a small-time circus magician named Oscar is blown away from dusty Kansas to the colourful Land of Oz. He meets three witches - Theodora, Evanora and Glinda - and is coaxed into solving the epic problems facing the land.

But can he figure out which of the three witches is good or evil? With homages to the original 1939 film mixed with fantastic CGI effects, the prequel film stars James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams.

Stoker - Blu-ray

Korean director Park Chan-wook (of Oldboy fame) makes his English-language debut with this haunting and fascinating psychological thriller starring Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode and Nicole Kidman.

Interestingly, the script is written by Prison Break actor Wentworth Miller, and focuses on the Stoker family. After the death of her father on her 18th birthday, India Stoker is left to live with her estranged and unstable mother, but things get complicated when her long lost uncle Charlie decides to move in with them. As Charlie seduces both Stoker women, suspicions arise of Charlie's world-travelling tales while people start disappearing around them.

Tuesday 2nd July

Luther BBC One HD, 9pm

Luther starts off its third series with two murder cases on the go - one is a copycat serial killer while the other is a murdered internet bully. Adding to the misery is two anti-corruption cops on the detective's unorthodox ways, while Luther just might get lucky in love, for once. Stars Idris Elba as the eponymous detective.

Hannibal Sky Living HD, 10pm

Trou Normand. A totem pole made out of corpses is overshadowed by Abigail Hobb's central story. Abigail employs tabloid blogger Freddie Lounds to write her story, and her version of the events surrounding the Minnesote Shrike murders - but Hannibal warns her about revealing secrets. After all, Jack Crawford still suspects that Abigail helped her father with the serial murders - could he be right?

Wednesday 3rd July

Horizon 2012-2013 BBC Two HD, 9pm

What Makes us Human? Professor Alice Roberts sets out to explore what makes humans so special and different from our closest relatives the chimpanzees, and if there indeed is something that sets us apart.

Skins Channel 4HD, 10.55pm

Fire (Part One). Skins returns for a final series, with two-part standalone episodes focusing on a single main character from the first and second generations. The first story focuses on Effy, now 21 and stuck in a dead-end job at a London hedge fund.

As she stumbles across some crucial information and has an affair with her wealthy boss, her flatmate Naomi attempts to stop her from ruining her life (again). Stars Kaya Scodelario, Lily Loveless, Kathryn Prescott, Craig Roberts and Lara Pulver.

Thursday 4th July

Castle Alibi HD, 8pm

Hunt. After learning that Alexis's kidnappers are holding her captive in Paris, Castle sets off on his own to find and save her, enlisting the help of some shady FBI agents and his long lost father along the way.

Summer's Supermarket Secrets BBC One HD, 9pm

Gregg Wallace takes a trip to the supermarkets – where we buy a staggering 90% of all our food – to see how Britain's biggest food retailers source, make, and move the food we gobble up from their neatly stacked shelves.

In the first of four episodes, we take a look at summer products, focusing on strawberries, barbeques, and how supermarkets stay one step ahead of the weather.

Mock the Week BBC Two HD, 10pm

Host Dara O Briain and panel regulars Chris Addison, Hugh Dennis, and Andy Parsons are joined by Milton Jones, Ed Byrne and Ava Vidal.

Friday 5th July

Sherlock BBC One HD, 8.30pm

A Scandal in Belgravia. Sherlock's stunning second series gets a rerun, and we start off with Steven Moffat's take on A Scandal in Bohemia - the first of the Sherlock Holmes short stories.

A dominatrix named Irene Adler is blackmailing the monarchy, but Sherlock deduces there are even higher stakes at hand. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman, Lara Pulver, Mark Gatiss, Louise Brealey, Una Stubbs, Rupert Graves and Andrew Scott.

A Field in England Film4, 10.45pm

Sightseers' Ben Wheatley's new film is the first of its kind – it will be released simultaneouly across the UK in cinemas, DVD, Blu-ray, VoD and on Film4.

Set amidst the chaos of 17th century Civil War, four deserters set off into the English countryside in search of a good pub, which ends up as a trippy journey to find a lost treasure after their first meal is laced with mushrooms. Starring Reece Shearsmith, Julian Barratt and Michael Smiley.

Saturday 6th July

The A to Z of TV Cooking BBC Two HD, 12pm

Letter A. That glorious title means that yes, there will be 26 episodes dedicated to food from famous TV chefs. We start with MasterChef's John Torode delving into the archives to bring us food and ingredients related to the letter A, which include Jamie Oliver's savoury apple crumble and Sophie Dahl's toffee apple crumble.

Wimbledon BBC One HD, 1.30pm

Ladies' Final. The final to see who becomes the 120th winner of the ladies' final at the Championships at Wimbledon.

In the Loop BBC Two HD, 10.45pm

When British MP Simon Foster accidentally backs war in an interview, suddenly the USA is the UK's new best friend, and war seems to be imminent. Enter Malcolm Tucker and his special brand of damage control, i.e. to create more damage.

Fosters takes it on himself to prevent war and stop Malcolm from rigging the UN vote, and to somehow save his job in the process. Contains Malcolm Tucker swearing at other nationalities, and stars Peter Capaldi, Chris Addison, Tom Hollander, Olivia Poulet, Joanna Scanlan, Gina McKee, and the late great James Gandolfini.

Sunday 7th July

Wimbledon BBC One HD, 12.50pm

Men's Final. The Men's Singles Final is the most eagerly anticipated event of the Wimbledon season. This year, with both Federer and Nadal out, it seems Andy Murray or Novak Djokovic are set to take the title, unless a surprise contender from the sem-finals comes out victorious.

Formula 1: The German Grand Prix Sky Sports F1 HD, 11.30am

The formidable Nurburgring race circuit is back on the calendar – Lewis Hamilton won the race in 2011, but the numerous German drivers will no doubt want to seal a home victory.

Top Gear BBC Two HD, 8pm

Jeremy tests the Ferrari F12 in Scotland, Richard sets out to find the world's best taxi, and James pays tribute to the BBC Television Centre with a motorcyclist and a pair of Parkour runners.

The extraordinary single-seater BAC Mono gets tested on the salt plains of Death Valley, while director Ron Howard has a go at the new Reasonably Priced Car.

'Til next week...

By Kashfia Kabir

