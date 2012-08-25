The long-running patent battle between Apple and Samsung has come to a dramatic end with a US court ordering Samsung to pay Apple $1.05bn (£665m) in damages for infringing intellectual property.

In the end the jury concluded that Samsung had infringed Apple's software and design patents in a number of its devices such as the Galaxy S, Mesemerize, Galaxy Prevail and Infuse handsets.

Apple says it will now seek import bans on several of Samsung's products. The South Korean electronics giant says it will appeal against the decision.

Apple said it applauded the court "for finding Samsung's behaviour wilful and for sending a loud and clear message that stealing isn't right".

However, Samsung hit back, saying "it will lead to fewer choices, less innovation, and potentially higher prices... it is unfortunate that patent law can be manipulated to give one company a monopoly over rectangles with rounded corners".

Apple had wanted $2.5bn in damages, Samsung had sought $519m.

