Tangent Pebble Max is a portable, powerful Bluetooth speaker for just £99

Autumn isn't traditionally peak time for portable Bluetooth speakers – we tend to think of them as accessories for a picnic in the park or for lounging poolside. But just because the weather's turning it doesn't mean you should miss out on your hit of music out and about.

At £99 (around $110, AU$174), the Tangent Pebble Max (opens in new tab) is priced around the budget to mid-range level, and it offers some impressive specs for the money. The 10-hour battery will easily last you a day at the beach (unless you're a real sadist and want to stay long into the chilly evening), while the IPX5 rating will survive water spraying from a jet, so wind and rain will pose no problems.

The total power output is 60W (2x 30W), which is plenty of power for the size. Bluetooth 5.0 should give you a secure wireless connection to your device, while there's also a microSD card reader built-in for loading tunes on physically. That's quite the unusual feature for Bluetooth speakers. The 3.5mm jack lets you plug in a pair of headphones, too.

Buy two, and you can pair them wirelessly to enjoy stereo sound. It's not quite up there with JBL's PartyBoost feature – seen on the JBL Flip 5 – which lets you link up to 100 compatible speakers, but it's still a nice-to-have (and arguably a lot more realistic than PartyBoost).

Tempted? The Tangent Pebble Max is available to buy now.

