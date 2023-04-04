Sony A80L OLED TV pricing revealed, and it's (mostly) more expensive than the LG C3

Sony's 2023 TVs are now available to pre-order, which means we have prices on most of them. The A80L OLED is Sony's most mainstream proposition, but it's still not exactly cheap. It's pricier than its LG rival (the C3) at every size except 83 inches, and how many people are going to buy a TV that big?

Here's a breakdown of how the two compare.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Size Sony A80L LG C3 42in N/A £1500 48in N/A £1600 55in £2400 £2100 65in £3000 £2900 77in £4500 £4000 83in £5500 £6500

Now, these prices are for the Sony A84L, as Sony's website doesn't currently list the A80L's prices. But we believe the A84L to be a minor variation on the A80L, with identical pricing, but we've contacted Sony for clarification and will update this when we hear back.

The 55- and 65-inch models ship from 21st April, while the 77- and 83-inchers don't ship until 12th May and 19th May respectively.

We have pricing on Sony's other new models, too. The range-topping X95L costs £3700 for the 77-inch model (shipping 12th May), and £4900 for the 85-incher (out 17th June). The 65-inch model has no price or release date – it's just listed as "out of stock".

The X90L is a step down from the X95L. It has a full-array LED backlight which features more dimming zones than its predecessor, apparently resulting in better contrast and less blooming. Prices are as follows: 55-inch £1600 (out 19th May), 65-inch £1900 (19th May), 75-inch £2700 (2nd June), 85-inch £8500 (11th July), 98-inch £9000 (11th July).

The X85L is another 4K full-array LED TV, but this one boasts Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1. It starts at £1400 for the 55-inch model (out 23rd June), going up to £1600 for the 65-inch model (29th May) and £2300 for the 75-inch set (16th June).

Finally, the X75WL. It's another LED TV with the X1 processor, Google TV and the Bravia Core app. Prices? £700 for the 43-inch model and £750 for the 50-inch, both of which are out on 12th June. The 55-, 65- and 75-inch TVs are still TBC for price and release date.

