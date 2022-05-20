Someone's gone ahead and mocked up an iPhone 14 Pro Max

A new three-dimensional mock-up of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has surfaced on the internet (via BGR).

YouTuber Unbox Therapy revealed the dummy unit – which he claims to have obtained from China – in a hands-on video entitled "iPhone 14 Pro Max First Look".

The highly-detailed (but non-functioning) mock-up sports a slightly thicker camera module than the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro, as well as a 'hole + pill' front display in place of the notch.

As previously reported, the 'pill' is believed to contain Apple's FaceID tech, while the 'hole' is said to house a selfie camera. Only the two 'pro' handsets, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are expected to get this new hole + pill design.

When Unbox Therapy stacks the iPhone 14 Pro Max on top of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the two devices appear identical in size. That would suggest that the 2022 iPhone Pro Max is nigh-on 161mm tall and 78mm wide.

After taking more measurements, the iPhone 14 Pro Max seems to be 0.2mm thicker than its predecessor (7.85mm vs 7.65mm). That could suggest a larger battery to power the new, as-yet-unannounced A16 processor.

Nothing's official, of course, but with the iPhone 14 Pro Max expected to arrive in just four months' time it's plausible that Apple has sent out a few dummy units to help case-makers achieve a perfect fit.

Then again, an enterprising Apple fan could knock up something similar with a 3D printer. Stay tuned and we'll bring you all the best Apple iPhone 14 leaks in the build-up to the big day.

