Smoking hot streaming deal slashes Disney+ price to just £1.99 per month for three months

Disney+ has announced a new promotional offer for new and eligible returning UK subscribers, providing access to its streaming service for a mere £1.99 a month for the first three months. That’s a rather tasty £9 saving compared with the regular monthly price for the same plan, but you’ll have to be relatively quick — the promotional offer is only running from 12-28 September.

Speaking of plans, this offer is specifically for the Disney+ Standard with Ads package, which means you will need to be okay with promotional material sandwiched between content. After your first three months are up, you will automatically be reverted to the full Standard with Ads package price of £4.99 a month, unless you cancel before then.

For context, the Standard plan with no ads costs £7.99 a month. And if you want to jump up from the Standard plans’ 1080p resolution to 4K UHD and HDR, there’s the Premium plan which costs £10.99 a month.

There are some caveats attached to this offer, then, but this is still a great deal for those looking to test the Disney+ waters and/or those who left the service but have wanted to return for a fresh batch of content. On that note, there are plenty of visual delights to lose yourself in, courtesy of Disney+’s autumn content line-up, which includes a mix of new releases and anniversary celebrations of popular series.

Notable upcoming premieres include In Vogue: The 90s (13 September), Marvel's Agatha All Along (19 September), and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (30 October). Additionally, the platform is commemorating the 20th anniversaries of Lost (22 September) and Desperate Housewives (3 October).

Disney+ is also highlighting recent additions to its library, such as all three seasons of the critically acclaimed series The Bear, and the Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons film Kinds of Kindness. These join the platform's extensive collection of content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Interested? Then you are welcome to sign up for this limited-time offer by visiting Disney+ before the September 28 deadline.

