Since its introduction in 2014, the Sky Store Buy & Keep service has always offered Sky TV customers the option to download films to their Sky set-top box, while also receiving a physical DVD copy in the post in the following days. That has since expanded to include Blu-ray discs too.

From this week, however, users will have the choice to buy and keep just the HD Digital version of a movie (from £9.99) to be downloaded and permanently stored on their Sky box, or to also add the DVD or Blu-ray, from £13.99 and £16.99 respectively.

Naturally, the Sky Store is accessible to anyone with a Sky+ or Sky Q box, but the service is also available to anyone online, on the app and on Now TV boxes.

Following a string of recent updates to the service (on which you can read more by clicking on the links below), this is the latest move from Sky to make its platform more versatile.

