Thinking of splashing some cash over the Easter holiday period? Then take a look at this series of deals on offer at Sevenoaks online and in-store.

There's the chance to get one of four products completely free when you spend over a certain amount in store on hi-fi and home cinema products, and selected TVs.

A free pair of Sennheiser HD218 headphones can be yours when you spend over £500 on selected items.

Not take your fancy? Then how about a free Pioneer X-SMC1 iPod/CD/DVD speaker system when you spend over £1000?

It's again available with any qualifying hi-fi or home cinema purchase, and on Panasonic VT and Samsung F series TVs.

Spend over £2000 on any of the same products and you can get yourself a free Pioneer X-SMC5 iPod/CD/DVD speaker dock.

Spend more than £3000 with Sevenoaks on the selected products, and you can take home a free NAD Viso 1 speaker.

The offer is valid from 26th March to 4th April 2013 inclusive and includes any new hi-fi or home cinema components.

Selected televisions are the Panasonic TX-P50VT50, TX-P55VT50 and TX-P65VT50, and the Samsung F6400, F7000 and F8000 series.

Ex-display, end of line and clearance products that are already discounted are not included, and this offer can not be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Head to the Sevenoaks website to see all the details and start hunting for your next purchase.