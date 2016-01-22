The UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), run by the Institute of Customer Service, has given Amazon UK top dog status following a survey of 10,000 customers.

We'd forgive you for not being overly concerned with that information but Amazon's celebratory £10 off promo code may be of more interest.

You can save £10 on any retail order over £50 placed today, with the following exceptions; "baby formula, digital products (Audible, Digital Documents, Digital Video Download, Digital Music Service, Digital EBook Purchase, Digital Software, Digital Video Games, Mobile Apps), gift cards (Gift Card, Gift Certificates, etc.), and delivery and handling charges".

All you need to do is enter the promo code BIGTHANKS at the checkout. The offer runs until 23.59 (BST) today, Friday 22nd January.

Tempted? Head over to Amazon for more details.