Save £79 on B&O's five-star Beosound A1 speaker this Prime Day 2

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing, and even though Bang & Olufsen aren't known for affordable price tags or participating in mega-deals, you're in luck. The brilliant little B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) Bluetooth speaker has a rare discount for Prime Day, with 33% off right now.

The speaker's usual price tag of £239 is pretty steep for a portable Bluetooth speaker. Now the 'Grey Mist' and 'Black Anthracite' versions can be yours for just £160 at Amazon, which makes it an even more tempting proposition.

The Beosound A1 earned a full five stars when we reviewed it. We praised its classy design, refined sound, and built-in Alexa voice controls. If you want to invest in high-quality B&O sound on a budget, this is a great deal to get you going.

B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen was £239 now £160

The chic little speaker delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its stylish design plus the bonus of Alexa smarts, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker. An even better bargain at £79 off!

Read our B&O Beosound A1 2nd gen review

The B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) may appear to be style over substance at first glance, but this model actually has a robust IP67 rating – just like many of JBL's top rugged portable speakers – making it waterproof to a depth of up to one metre.

On top of that, the speaker offers 18 hours of battery life at normal listening volumes, or up to 48 hours at a more conservative level. There's a three-mic array for operating Alexa voice controls, and set-up is straightforward using both the Amazon Alexa and Bang & Olufsen apps, too.

Most importantly, the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) sounds great. Smaller Bluetooth speakers can often sound unbalanced and tinny, but not this one. Using the A1, voices are clear with plenty of expression, timing is snappy, and dynamics are engaging.

Rival speakers such as the JBL Charge 5 are a bit more punchy but Bang & Olufsen has succeeded in maintaining its trademark sound profile in this tiny but stylish A1 speaker. And with this fresh 33% saving at Amazon, it's definitely worth considering before the sale ends at midnight tonight...

