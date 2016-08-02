The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 has some big shoes to fill, and plenty of flagship Android phones to compete with, not least its siblings, the Galaxy S7 Edge and larger Galaxy S6 Edge Plus.

The Galaxy Note 7 will arrive with a 5.7in 2K AMOLED display, making it ever so slightly bigger than its S7 Edge sibling, but comes packing the same 12MP rear-facing camera.

It also gets the same octa-core Exynos 8890 processor and 4GB of RAM as the Galaxy S7 range, but takes a slight decrease in battery capacity, coming in at 3500mAh compared to 3600 on the S7 Edge.

So you may be thinking, what's the difference between the Galaxy S7 Edge and Galaxy Note 7? There are a few key Note 7 features.

First up, is an iris scanner. This will allow you to unlock your phone by looking at it as intended to add an extra layer of security to the fingerprint scanner. Simply hold the phone out in front of you, stare into the scanner, and voilà, it unlocks. That's the theory, anyway.

It's also waterproof, much like the existing Galaxy S7 Edge but, unlike that phone, which is merely protected from water damage, the Note 7 will supposedly function as normal underwater or when wet. No more jumpy screen when you're staring at Google Maps in the rain.

The Note 7 also comes with Samsung’s familiar S Pen stylus. Albeit a slightly redesigned model. It’s said to more sensitive and also has a finer tip to better mimic writing with pen and paper. Extra features will also include the ability to instantly translate foreign words.

The phone sports the new USB Type-C connection, as seen on the LG G5 and HTC 10, which should make for speedier charging. But fear not, there's still a standard 3.5mm audio jack connection (the iPhone 7 is rumoured to be getting rid of that).

Video performance should be worth checking out too, thanks to the addition of HDR video support. Samsung has teamed-up with Amazon to deliver mobile-friendly HDR streaming videos. We look forward to seeing how that looks.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be released in the UK on September 2nd, with the device available in blue coral and black onyx colours, with silver titanium coming soon. Note 7 pre-orders begin on 16th August.

Customers who pre-order before 30th August will get their phone three days before the device lands in stores, and a free Galaxy Gear VR will also be included in pre-order deals from selected retailers, including Carphone Warehouse.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note 7 hands-on review