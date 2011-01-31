Given that that's the price of a pretty decent car, these cables must be something special.

There are three cables in the KS-6000 range: KS-6063, KS-6065 and KS-6068. They build on the existing KS-3000 series, and combine Kimber's VariStrand conductors in a woven, multi-layer matrix geometry, with solid core conductors.

The KS-6063 features VariStrand copper and solid core copper with a X38R central core and pigment-free dielectric.

The midrange KS-6065 adds silver cable to both the VariStrand and solid cores in a 2:1 copper to silver ratio, while the range-topping KS-6068 uses silver cable throughout. All are fitted with nextgen connectors, the '6068 having silver ones. Prices in full are as follows:

Kimber Select KS-6063

2.5m £3772

3.5m £4544

Kimber Select KS-6065

2.5m £6857

3.5m £8787

Kimber Select KS-6068

2.5m £16,115

3.5m £21,388

All prices quoted as fitted with WBT 0610 banana plugs, with 60-day money-back guarantee.

Russ Andrews, managing director, says: "These really are top-flight cables. You can immediately hear all the rhythm and timing that characterises Kimber cables, but there's just so much more of it."

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook