The headphones feature a handmade dynamic driver that has been engineered to "reproduce all genres of music with high levels of accuracy and detail." RHA has also employed a custom-tuning filter system, which allows for adjusting frequency, bass and treble.

A custom made, stainless-steel housing plays host to each driver. The housings are subjected to extreme levels of heat to make sure they are optimum shape and density for comfort and durability.

A 1.35m oxygen-free copper cable with three-button remote and mic is included, as are mouldable over-ear hooks. Other accessories include a carry case and 10 pairs of silicone and memory foam ear-tips.

Lewis Heath, Product Director at RHA, said: "We take some of the pioneering technologies, materials and engineering processes we developed for use with our forthcoming range of specialist, high-impedance IEMs (In-Ear Monitors) and make them available in a product that can be powered by a smartphone or tablet."

The RHA T10i in-ear headphones come with a three-year manufacturer's warranty and will be available from October for £150.

MORE: Read all our RHA reviews

MORE: Best in-ear headphones to buy in 2014