Quick! Sony XM5 wireless earbuds are still at their lowest ever price

And we thought that was all the deals done for 2024. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, we were ready to start thinking about Christmas, but it seems Amazon has other ideas. It's kept the Award-winning Sony XM5 wireless earbuds at their lowest ever price – they're currently just £175 at Amazon. That's despite the Cyber Monday sale having officially finished.

Chances are this deal won't last long, as prices usually return to normal once sales time is done. So buy now to avoid disappointment.

Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds lowest ever price

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £175 (save £84)

Sony's exemplary wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist capable of touching them, especially with this discount. What Hi-Fi? Awards winners

Read our Sony WF-1000XM5 review

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably the best wireless earbuds in town at this point in time. Released as the follow-up to the superb, Award-winning WF-1000XM4 , the XM5 feature that same Sony DNA in a much more refined and sonically capable package.

As a flagship pair of earbuds, they're bursting with features. ANC is a treat, easily some of the best we've heard at this level and a genuine rival for the best-in-class Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Aside from flexible and effective ANC, the XM5 use Sony's DSEE upscaling to boost sound quality, while they also support Sony 360 Reality Audio, multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the very handy Speak-to-Chat feature. Even the touch controls are more flexible so you change volume and sound modes at the same time.

The real reason for snapping up the Sonys, though, is the sound they produce. Sonically, they deliver another masterclass, with a profile that is mature, refined and bursting with detail and clarity previously unheard of in wireless earbuds. It's balanced and cohesive, and the buds boast a superb sense of timing. At this price, we really are scratching our heads trying to come up with a finer-sounding alternative.

With this price drop, they're the ultimate choice at this end of the market. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are still great, as are the five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds that replace them, but we're utterly won over by the might of the WF-1000XM5 and the new low price. Take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

