PS5 DualSense controller exposed in first teardown video 

A YouTuber has posted the first teardown video of the PS5 DualSense controller. The 12-minute video sees console repairman TronicsFix crack open the DualSense controller and expose its secrets – including the inner workings of its adaptive trigger mechanism.
You can watch the full video below, but here's a quick primer...
Let's start with the next-gen adaptive triggers on the DualSense, which Sony says will create "the most immersive console experience ever". They use a system of tiny gears to change their resistance level in real-time and simulate your favourite weapons – from WW2 machine guns to light crossbows – with added realism.
Towards the middle of the video, TronicsFix compares the PS5 DualSense Controller to the Playstation DualShock 4 controller.
As predicted, the PS5 controller has a bigger battery (1560mAh vs 1000mAh) to power it's (much beefier) haptic feedback motors, which are the components that generate vibrations in sync with the on-screen action.
It's not all change, though. It appears that Sony has stuck with the same analog joysticks found in the DualShock 4 controller. "They're prone to failure, and I expect quite a few problems with stick drift," notes TronicFix.
Lastly, it looks like the DualSense controller should be a doddle to fix. Most pieces, from the battery to the adaptive triggers are modular, and can be "easily replaced". Well, they will be, provided you manage to open the glued-shut exterior casing without incident...
Tempted by Sony's next-gen console? PS5 pre-orders sold out weeks ago but Sony has promised more stock will arrive in time for PS5 launch day (12th or 19th November, depending on where you live).
