A dedicated dock on the SC-HC40, HC30 and HC20 models allows easy connection of an iPod or iPhone, and the music on them can be used with the system's integrated wake-up timer.

All four models also include an AM/FM radio.

The top-of-the-range SC-HC40 has advanced iPhone and Bluetooth functionality. With its hands-free speakerphone function, users can take a phone call on the iPhone while it's docked in the SC-HC40 by enabling the Bluetooth function.

By pressing a button on the remote control or the system, the user can take a phone call using the mic and speakers built-in to the SC-HC40.

Bluetooth connectivity also means music can be streamed wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device.

The SC-H40 and SC-H30 models feature Panasonic's proprietary bamboo cone speakers and dual passive radiator to deliver "purer, clearer vocals and a pure bass sound".

The slimline design of the top two models means they can be wall-mounted if you so wish.

Prices are around £250 for the SC-HC40, £200 for the SC-HC30, £150 for the SC-HC20 and £100 for the SC-HC10.

