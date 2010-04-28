A Full HD 3D theatre will visit shopping centres in six regions across the UK, all within the vicinity of a local Panasonic store.

Designed to showcase Full HD 3D technology, and give shoppers the chance to experience 3D TV first-hand, the Panasonic roadshow will cover six regions: south west England; Wales; south east England; the south Midlands; north Midlands; and Scotland.

Andrew Denham, Panasonic UK's marketing director, says: "The Panasonic Store 3D roadshow will demonstrate our commitment to continued innovation in this area, and will showcase the way these technologies will revolutionise the way we experience entertainment in the home – from movies, to television, to gaming."

Here's a list of the dates and venues:

May 14th-16th Perth: St Johns Shopping Centre, PH1 5UB

May 15th-16th Staines: Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4EE

May 14th-16th Swansea: The Quadrant Shopping Centre, SA1

May 14th-16th Clifton: Clifton Down Shopping Centre, BS8 2NN

May 14th-16th Blackburn: The Mall, Blackburn Shopping Centre, BB1 5AF

May 14th-16th Hanley: The Potteries, ST1 1PS



May 20th-22nd Llanelli: St Elli Shopping Centre, SA15 1SH

May 20th-22nd Newton Abbot: Devon County Showground, EX5 1DJ

May 21st-23rd Lincoln: Waterside Shopping Centre, LN2 1AP

May 21st-23rd Chester: Grosvenor Shopping Centre, NN1 2EW

May 21st-23rd Livingston: The Centre, EH54 6HR

May 21st-23rd Norwich: Castle Mall, NR1 3DD



May 27th-29th Llanelli: St Elli Shopping Centre, SA15 1SH

May 28th-30th Guildford: The Friary Shopping Centre

May 28th-30th Bradford: National Media Museum, BD11

May 28th-30th Inverness: Panasonic Store, 112 Academy Street, IV1 1LX

May 29th-30th Sheffield: Sheffield Panasonic Store (in front of town hall)

May 29th-31st Plymouth: Place de Brest (corner of Armada Way and Cornwall Street)



June 4th-6th Dundee: Overgate Shopping Centre, DD1 1UQ

June 4th-6th Leicester: Highcross Leicester, LE1 4FP

June 4th-6th Carlisle: The Lanes Shopping Centre, CA3 8NZ

June 4th-6th Milton Keynes: Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, MK9 3GB

June 4th-6th Exeter: Harlequin Centre, EX4 3TT



June 10th-12th Taunton: Orchard Shopping Centre, TA1 3TP

June 10th-12th Plymouth: Royal Cornwall Showground, Wadebridge, PL27 7JE

June 11th-13th Croydon: Centrale Croydon, CR0 1TL

June 11th-13th Glasgow: Silverburn Shopping Centre, G53 6AG

June 11th-13th Solihull: Touchwood Shopping Centre, B91 3GJ



June 18th-20th Sutton: St Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AY

June 18th-20th Leeds: White Rose Shopping Centre, LS11 8LU

June 18th-20th Clifton: Clifton Down Shopping Centre, BS8 2NN



June 25th-27th Salisbury: Crosskeys Shopping Centre, SP1 1EY

June 25th-27th Middlesborough: The Mall, TS1 2LS



July 2nd-11th Manchester: Housing Units

