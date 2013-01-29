The idea of a wireless multiroom music system is by no means new, but Cincinnati specialist NuVo Technologies is using ISE 2013 in Amsterdam to introduce a versatile range of home audio products.



While nominally for the custom install market, NuVo promises the products will be simple and straightforward enough to ensure custom installation needn't be necessary.

Design is modular, and utilizes two interchangeable wireless zone amplifiers, the 40-watt P100 and 120-watt P200. The system can begin with a single zone and is easy to expand.

Extra flexibility is offered by the P3100, which can operate 3 discrete zones from a single wired unit. Used in conjunction with the wireless player options, it can deliver virtually limitless variations on the wireless audio theme.

The player devices can stream content from network-stored audio, analogue sources and internet radio services.

The P200 features high-quality aptX Bluetooth audio, and NuVo claims the system’s wireless connection is the most robust in the industry thanks to the company’s proprietary Gateway technology.

Control is via a bespoke system remote or a good-looking control app that’s available for both iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Expect prices for these new NuVo Technologies products to start at around £400 for the P100, £550 for the P200 and £1200 or so for the P3100.

