Nintendo Switch bundle gets a Prime Day deal – but it won't be around for long

Nintendo Switch sales went gangbusters during the first UK lockdown, but now stocks have been replenished and the deals are back – just in time for Amazon Prime Day.

In the Prime Day sales, the Nintendo Switch Neon and Ring Fit bundle is now 12 per cent off – £309.99, down from £349.

The catch: you'll have to be extremely quick – the deal went live at 7am and will be gone again by 9am, or sooner if stocks run out. (We're sorry if you're too late.)

Nintendo Switch Neon + Ring Fit £349 £309.99 at Amazon

Gaming enthusiasts who prefer to get their fitness fix from their living room can get the Nintendo Switch and the Ring Fit Adventure game, complete with the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories – all for just £309.99.View Deal

If you haven't spent your year's gaming console allowance on the PS5 or Xbox Series X (or both!), then there's much to tempt you towards Nintendo's fun little versatile machine.

As well as having top tier games in the iconic Mario and Zelda series, the Nintendo Switch has an extra trick up its sleeve – the home games console doubles as a portable games console too. A hybrid entertainment system, if you will. Simply slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can game on the go, without the need for a TV. Neat.

