Musical Fidelity enters the home cinema market with M6x 250.7 multi-channel power amp

Musical Fidelity has unveiled a new multi-channel home cinema amplifier, the first of three new models for the brand, known for its stereo amps. The Musical Fidelity M6x 250.7 sits in the middle of the new line-up and offers seven channels of A/B amplification with a claimed average power of 250 watts per channel (4Ω) or 400 watts peak power.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

Internally it boasts a modular amplifier layout, powered by a power transformer that the brand describes as "super-silent". Combined with a fanless chassis and a heatsink design, the amp has been conceived to perform without unwanted noise.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

Musical Fidelity says that its modular approach yields a high dynamic range and detailed soundstage, with a signal-to-noise ratio of 105dB @ 1kHz / 200W and THD + N of 0.003 per cent with100 watts power output.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

The M6x 250.7 can connect to a multi-channel pre-amplifier or AV receiver, with physical connections including balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA inputs for each channel as well as line-level RCA outputs per channel for bi-amplifying. The amp also sports isolated speaker output terminals, which are gold-plated; meanwhile, a trigger in-out means the amp can be powered on/off externally.

The Musical Fidelity M6x 250.7 is now available in the UK, priced at £3099 (around $3388/AU$5180), with 5-channel and 11-channel versions of the same design forthcoming.

MORE

Our pick of the best AV receivers

The best Dolby Atmos movies to test your surround sound system

The best surround sound speaker packages