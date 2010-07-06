Mission has launched the new MX Series of hi-fi and home cinema speakers. There are eight speaker models in all, including two centre channels, with active subwoofers to follow.

The range consists of five stereo models: the MX-1 (£149.95 per pair) and MX-2 (£199.95 per pair) are standmount speakers, while the MX-3 (£349.95 per pair), MX-4 (£499.95 per pair) and MX-5 (£599.95 per pair) are floorstanders.

In addition, there are two dedicated centre channel speakers, the MX-C1 (£129.95) and MX-C2 (£179.95), plus a compact multipurpose model called the MX-S (£119.95 per pair), which can be wall, shelf or standmounted for surround-sound duties.

Mission claims the new speakers have been engineered to ensure they work well close to walls and have impressive dispersion for a large sweet-spot.

Available from late August, the MX Series is the first to be designed from the ground up by Peter Comeau.

"Mission's ethos has always focused upon bringing audiophile performance down to an affordable level, and the MX Series exemplifies this," he said.

"I'm convinced that, whichever MX speaker you select, you'll want to explore your whole music collection all over again.”

Throughout the range, the bass and midrange drive units incorporate cones fashioned from an advanced fibre formulation, which Mission claims provides excellent strength and rigidity. These drivers hand over to a 25mm silk dome tweeter.

In traditional Mission style, the standmount models have the tweeter positioned below the mid/bass drive unit, the two-way MX-3 and MX-4 floorstanders position the tweeter between twin mid/bass units and the MX-5 is a true three-way design with the tweeter sited between a single midrange unit and two bass drivers.

Every MX model has been tuned to sound best with the speaker grilles in place, Mission suggesting this is more practical for everyday usage.

All the speakers may be single- or bi-wired and the lower section of the floorstanders can be filled with dry sand to enhance stability and provide additional cabinet damping.

Available in black, cherry, rosewood and walnut finishes, the Mission MX Series are available from August.