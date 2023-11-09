Meze Audio Empyrean II are luxurious, high-end headphones that offer a "gateway to sonic paradise"

Meze Audio is known for its beautifully crafted high-end headphones, and the Romanian brand has just released a sequel to its flagship planar magnetic over-ears: the Empyrean II.

The new headphones continue to use the Isodynamic Hybrid Array driver design from Ukranian company Rinaro Isodynamics, with a claimed step-up in performance from the original Empyrean model. The goal was to "enhance the headphones’ ability to reproduce fine details and achieve a more neutral sound signature, all the while preserving the original “easy to listen to” character," says Meze Audio's managing director Mircea Fanatan. Responsiveness, accuracy and reliability are three areas in which the brand has also endeavoured to make improvements.

The headphones themselves are visually gorgeous: a matte black finish with silver accents, with a redesigned grill pattern from the original model. We've encountered the original Empyrean model as well as reviewed the Liric and 99 Classics cans, and can attest to just how well-made and luxurious feeling Meze's headphones are in the flesh.

Meze Audio also aims to ensure these high-end headphones last for many years to come, stating that every part of the headphone chassis can be disassembled and serviced.

(Image credit: Meze Audio)

With reduced driver weight and an ergonomic build structure that adapts to the wearer's head, the headphones are meant to be comfortable for long listening sessions, despite the quoted 385g weight (without earpads). Further offering a greater choice for listeners, Meze now offers two sets of earpads with the Empyrean II. The new Duo earpads are made of a mix of premium leather and Alcantara material (a synthetic suede-like texture), which aim to "deliver a harmonious tonal balance that resonates across all music genres", along with good bass weight and spacious, refined sound.

The Angled earpads, meanwhile, are designed for the "classic audiophile", says Meze. Made of soft foam and Alcantara with a protective mesh on the grille, these earpads purportedly focus more on revealing "intricate details and nuances in your recordings". The angled shape of the earpads is meant to offer more space around your ears, too.

The Meze Audio Empyrean II headphones are priced at £2749 / $2999 / €2999. That's quite the eye-watering price tag, but if you do take the plunge, these luxury headphones come in a substantial hard carry case and you can choose between silver or copper cables, and even pick the headphone connector type you want: 3.5mm, 6.3mm, 2.5mm, 4.4mm or 4-pin XLR. You can buy the cables and connectors separately too, if you would prefer more options to play with. We're certainly excited to try these luxury headphones out in person when review samples are available.

