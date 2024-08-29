Marantz aims for a high-end home run with its new 10 Series hi-fi separates

2016 was the last time Marantz announced a new range of “reference quality” hi-fi products, so it’s fair to say that the arrival of its new 10 Series should be regarded as highly significant news in these parts.

The new range consists of three products: the Model 10 stereo amplifier, the SACD 10 SACD/CD player and the Link 10n network audio player. The Model 10 will be the first product in shops with the other two to follow at later (and as yet unconfirmed) dates. As you have probably guessed, the new range won’t be cheap, with the stereo amplifier coming in at $15,000 | £12,000 | €14,500. Whether the other two products will be quite at that level remains to be seen, but that gives you some idea of where this new range is being pitched.

According to the press release “the design of each product is inspired by some of the most iconic hi-fi components in Marantz’s storied history” but the company also claims to have made room for some cutting-edge technology, so it is “ready to make the most of hi-fi’s digital future.”

(Image credit: Marantz)

Marantz isn’t messing around with the Model 10. It is, it claims, “the most powerful one-box amplifier Marantz has ever made.”

The amplifier boasts a new dual-mono layout, with a copper-plated, triple-layered chassis featuring separate compartments for different amp functions, and strategically placed shielding to stop any internal interference. The Model 10's aluminium side panels are a chunky 16mm thick to minimise vibrations.

Individual power supplies are used for each channel, with all line-level input circuitry powered by a separate linear power supply unit. Distortion is a claimed 0.05% THD across the entire audio band at full power.

There’s an all-new preamplifier which uses the latest generation of the company’s HDAM analogue circuitry, (which it has been using since 1992) designed to combine a quick response with as transparent a signal as possible.

The Model 10's power output is rated at 250W into an eight-ohm speaker load. Should the mood take you and the bank balance allow, you can even team two together to create a biamplified set-up.

(Image credit: Marantz)

On the front of the amplifier is a porthole-style OLED display, which can show the volume level, your current input or a VU meter. You also have CNC machined spun-finished aluminium control knobs for volume and input selection, while the partnering remote handset has a teal-coloured aluminium top surface to match the amp's aesthetic.

The Model 10 isn't short of an input or two, with two balanced XLR inputs, three sets of analogue inputs, and a high-quality MM/MC phono stage. You also have balanced and unbalanced preamplifier outputs. Should you want to add the Link n10 network audio player to your system, you can bypass the Model 10’s internal preamplifier and use the Link’s preamp section.

Speaking of which, the Link n10 supports hi-res files up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD 4X. Streaming services and technologies supported include Airplay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Bluetooth, TuneIn, Deezer and Pandora. There is no specific ETA for the audio player or SACD apart from “the coming months”. We will be sure to bring you more details on these two as and when we get them.

