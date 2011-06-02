Loewe has announced a new LED TV range, Xelos, as well as the addition of the Napster digital music streaming service to its MediaNet internet TV portal.

The Xelos TV range is the company's most affordable yet, available in 32 and 40in sizes, and starting at £995.

The TVs are LED-backlit, have 100Hz, full HD LCD panels and digital tuners.

Also on board is the Loewe Sound System+ for a "premium audio experience" – any effort to improve flatscreen sound is welcome.

There's a USB port too, capable of playing music, video and images, as well as recording to an external hard disk drive.

The Loewe Xelos LED sets are available in black or chrome silver finishes.

This new range isn't internet-enabled however, so you won't be able to enjoy the addition of Napster to Loewe's MediaNet service.

You'll need an Individual LED, Connect LED or Art LED set connected to your home network to access the library of over 15 million songs that Napster offers.

Loewe is the first television manufacturer to offer access to the digital music streaming service and will celebrate this fact by offering 14 days free access to NapsterUnlimited to all those who register for the service.

