I've covered every Prime Day and these are the 7 best hi-fi, headphone and home cinema deals still live
We've seen the lowest-ever prices on some of the best products we've tested this year
I've been reviewing products and writing about consumer electronics for the best part of 20 years. In fact, I can remember a time before websites and online shopping, let alone before Prime Day.
As a result, I've been covering every Amazon deals extravaganza since the very first one back in 2015. Of course, we're now in the habit of seeing multiple Prime Days per year, which is why today is still all about Prime Big Deal Days, the latest sales event aimed at Prime members.
Thankfully, there have been genuinely good deals this year, including on audio and video products, which is our speciality on What Hi-Fi?. So if you want to upgrade your AV experience, what are the best Prime Day deals still live?
Headphones and wireless earbuds deals have featured heavily but there have also been great discounts on true hi-fi and home cinema products, both at Amazon and at independent specialist retailers.
I've picked out the following deals based on the What Hi-Fi? test team's choice of the most enticing savings on products that we have actually reviewed.
The top AV deals this Prime Day
Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £180 at Amazon (save £170)
We thought these Sonys had already seen their final and lowest deal price, but we were wrong: the XM4 are only £180 for October Prime Day and well worth snapping up if you want solid premium all-rounders and don't want to spend an extra £100 for the flagship models. Five stars
WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Richer Sounds (save £50)
The WiiM Pro Plus is THE best affordable network music streamer to pass through our listening room. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature and a streamlined, easy app experience that makes using it a dream. It was a steal at full price – but with £50 off? It almost feels too good to be true.
What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner
Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
Samsung HW-Q990DBL was £1111 now £979 at Amazon (save £132)
One of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars, we called the Samsung HW-Q990D "a hugely compelling package" thanks to its big, immersive and three-dimensional sound. It's a superb choice for movie enthusiasts and gamers courtesy of its 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs. Five stars
LG OLED55C4 £1899 £999 at LG.com (save £900)
We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.
Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £499 £315 at Amazon (save £184)
Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, wifi is on board, as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Five stars
Sennheiser Momentum 4 was £350 now £210 at Amazon (Save £140)
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have reached their lowest price once again thanks to Prime Day. The ANC over-ears received five stars during testing for their great sound and quality feature set. Oh, and did we mention they boast 60-hour battery life? Five stars
Q Acoustics 5040 was £999 now £879 at Sevenoaks (save £120)
The Q Acoustics 5040 are superb floorstanding speakers that deliver an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. This is the lowest price we have seen them drop to this year, with £120 off representing a very healthy discount that makes them better value than before.
What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner
Technics SA-C600 CD/streaming system
Technics is on a great run at the moment. The brand had a bit of a rocky start when it was reintroduced into the market in 2014, but since then has quickly found its feet. Over recent years we’ve reviewed a fair number of the company’s products and they’ve invariably been solid and talented performers. Not all have been class leaders, of course, but more often than not Technics hits gold – as it has with the SA-C600 system we have on test here. We call it a system, but you still need to add a pair of speakers.
Usually, such systems are all about looks and features but Technics has shown that it is possible to add great sound into the mix. It is a really well-conceived product and fully deserves the What Hi-Fi? Awards wins that have followed. Highly recommended.
Technics SA-C600 was £899, now £789 at Peter Tyson (save £110)
There isn’t much the Technics SA-C600 system can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, play vinyl from a connected turntable, and it has a 30W per channel amplifier inside so all you need to do is plug in a pair of speakers and you're good to go. It looks and feels elegant, and sounds even better. A charming, entertaining, talented hi-fi system.
What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner
Deal also available at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks
The best Amazon Prime Day deals under £50
If you don't want to spend a fortune but do fancy something shiny and new to drop through your letterbox, you could do a lot worse than the following selection of serious bargains.
Our previous favourite streaming deal saw the Fire TV Stick drop to just £17 – unfortunately, that deal has just sold out. Fear not, as the step-up model which unlocks 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos HDR and a faster chipset is also on sale, so don't hesitate to snap up this streamer if you missed the previous Fire sale. We've not reviewed this latest model yet, but we did award the last generation Fire TV Stick 4K five stars, so the likelihood that this is an equally talented streamer is reasonably high.
These Award-winning earbuds have just been replaced by a new WF-C510 variant, but that doesn't mean they should be overlooked this Prime Day. At just £35, they're less than half the price we originally tested them at, making them an absolute steal. Expect a comfortable fit, compact size and a "spirited, well-balanced sound". You don't get active noise cancelling with these models, but for £35 can you really complain?
Five stars – Award-winner
Read our full Sony WF-C500 review
We're cutting it slightly close to the price boundary here, but the five-star Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 is a bargain Bluetooth speaker in its own right, so an even lower price is worth celebrating. At just £48 (£12 lower than the price when we reviewed it) the Stormbox Micro 2 is a feature-packed, compact and enjoyable-sounding portable speaker – and its rugged design means it's an ideal companion for the great outdoors.
Five stars
Read our full Tribit Stormbox Micro 2 review
This better-than-half-price saving on Amazon's compact smart speaker is an ideal entry point into the world of Alexa-powered smart home peripherals. It also happens to sound great for the price, with an expansive and dynamic performance that caught us off guard in our full review. Better yet, Amazon is offering a range of smart home starter kits featuring this speaker, including a smart plug bundle or a Philips Hue lightbulb bundle.
Five stars
Read our full Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) review
While this isn't flagged as a Prime Day deal on Amazon's storefront specifically, these affordable Sony wireless headphones are cheaper than when we reviewed them – which is pretty impressive considering that they only cost £49 at the time. With a further £17 knocked off the price, these basic five-star Bluetooth cans impress where it counts with a balanced and engaging sound.
Amazon's budget tablet was already a bargain when we reviewed it at £60 as it managed to hold its own in a world of iPads that cost five times as much as the plucky Fire 7. Of course, Amazon has heavily discounted its own hardware for its savings event, and it's hard to argue with a fully-fledged tablet for £30, especially when it's an Award winner. This model features ads on the lock screen, though you can pay an additional £10 to remove them if you so desire.
Five stars – Award-winner
Read our full Amazon Fire 7 review
Get this one if: you just want better sound from your TV
Sonos Ray £279 £149 at Amazon (save £130)
A cheap and cheerful way to upgrade your TV's sound. This bar features only an optical connection, but it makes up for that with an energetic, upbeat sound and all the clever streaming features of the Sonos system.
The Sonos Ray hit an unexpectedly new lowest price this Prime Day, making it the obvious one to buy if you want a cheap and cheerful upgrade and an intro to the Sonos system.
Available in black or white, the Ray measures just 56cm in width, meaning it is best suited to smaller TVs or even as a desktop speaker with a monitor.