I've covered every Prime Day and these are the 7 best hi-fi, headphone and home cinema deals still live

I've been reviewing products and writing about consumer electronics for the best part of 20 years. In fact, I can remember a time before websites and online shopping, let alone before Prime Day.

As a result, I've been covering every Amazon deals extravaganza since the very first one back in 2015. Of course, we're now in the habit of seeing multiple Prime Days per year, which is why today is still all about Prime Big Deal Days, the latest sales event aimed at Prime members.

Thankfully, there have been genuinely good deals this year, including on audio and video products, which is our speciality on What Hi-Fi?. So if you want to upgrade your AV experience, what are the best Prime Day deals still live?

Headphones and wireless earbuds deals have featured heavily but there have also been great discounts on true hi-fi and home cinema products, both at Amazon and at independent specialist retailers.

I've picked out the following deals based on the What Hi-Fi? test team's choice of the most enticing savings on products that we have actually reviewed.

The top AV deals this Prime Day

Sony WH-1000XM4: at Amazon UK Sony WH-1000XM4 was £350 now £180 at Amazon (save £170)

We thought these Sonys had already seen their final and lowest deal price, but we were wrong: the XM4 are only £180 for October Prime Day and well worth snapping up if you want solid premium all-rounders and don't want to spend an extra £100 for the flagship models. Five stars

Budget bargain WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £169 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

The WiiM Pro Plus is THE best affordable network music streamer to pass through our listening room. It's compact, affordable, sounds great and is packed with every popular streaming feature and a streamlined, easy app experience that makes using it a dream. It was a steal at full price – but with £50 off? It almost feels too good to be true.

What Hi-Fi? 2024 Award winner

Deal also available at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

Samsung HW-Q990DBL was £1111 now £979 at Amazon (save £132)

One of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars, we called the Samsung HW-Q990D "a hugely compelling package" thanks to its big, immersive and three-dimensional sound. It's a superb choice for movie enthusiasts and gamers courtesy of its 4K/120Hz HDMI 2.1 inputs. Five stars

LG OLED55C4 £1899 £999 at LG.com (save £900)

We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £499 £315 at Amazon (save £184)

Sonos's impressive mid-level soundbar is a top-notch performer, especially at this price. Being a Sonos product, wifi is on board, as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Five stars

Lowest Price Ever! Sennheiser Momentum 4 was £350 now £210 at Amazon (Save £140)

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless have reached their lowest price once again thanks to Prime Day. The ANC over-ears received five stars during testing for their great sound and quality feature set. Oh, and did we mention they boast 60-hour battery life? Five stars